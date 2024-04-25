Submit Release
MEC Tertuis Simmers awards Masakh’iSizwe Bursaries to successful applicants, 27 Apr

On Saturday, 27 April 2024, Western Cape Minister of Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers, will award the Masakh’iSizwe (MiS) Bursaries to successful applicants at Malibu High School Hall in Blue Downs. The event will recognise and honour individuals who have been awarded a full-time MiS bursary by the Western Cape Department of Infrastructure to pursue studies in the transport, engineering, built environment, and other infrastructure disciplines.

Between the 2019 and 2024 academic years, the Department has assisted 865 bursary recipients, to pursue their dreams of studying through our higher education partner institutions including Stellenbosch University, the University of Cape Town, and Cape Peninsula University of Technology.  The MiS programme's collaboration with private sector companies through its Bursary Collaboration Venture has led to an 86% success rate in placing graduates into employment.

The Department has allocated an investment budget of R12.7 million towards MiS programme for the 2024/25 financial year. 

The details are as follows: 
Date: Saturday, 27 April 2024
Time: 10h30 – 13h30
Venue: Malibu High School Hall, Malibu Village, Blue Downs. 

Media queries: 
Ntobeko Mbingeleli
Spokesperson for the Provincial Minister Tertuis Simmers 
E-mail: ntobeko.mbingeleli@westerncape.gov.za
Tell: 021 483 8067 
Cell: 061 447 7851 

Jandré Bakker
Head of Communication
Department of Infrastructure
E-mail: jandre.bakker@westerncape.gov.za

