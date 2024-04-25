Submit Release
Premier Zamani Saul leads Northern Cape provincial Freedom day celebration, 27 Apr

The Premier of the Northern Cape, Dr Zamani Saul, will lead the Provincial Freedom Day celebration in Keimoes in the ZF Mgcawu District Municipality. Premier Saul will be accompanied by Members of the Executive Council and the leadership of the ZF Mgcawu District and the Kai Garib Municipality.

This year marks the 30th commemoration of South Africa’s democratic dispensation and we celebrate this Freedom Month under the theme, “30 Years of Democracy, partnership and Growth”, therefore this year holds even greater significance.

Furthermore, this year’s Freedom Day also marks the 28th anniversary of the enactment of the South African constitution as the supreme law of our country. This Freedom Day we celebrate the strides we have made over the past three decades of our democratic journey. 

We also honour the sacrifices of unsung heroes and heroines who fought for our freedom and a nation that is truly democratic, equal, representative, fair and free from all forms of discrimination. The event will also include a Government services fair to enable community members to access government services.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the celebrations as follows:
Date: 27 April 2024
Venue: Keimoes Stadium
Time: 09h00

Media enquiries:
Ms Bronwyn Thomas Abrahams
Spokesperson to the Premier
E-mail: bthomasabrahams@ncpg.gov.za
Cell: 083 447 6586

Mr Conrad Fortune
Spokesperson – Department of Sport, Arts and Culture
E-mail: conradfortune01@gmail.com
Cell: 0798730679

