Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,829 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,898 in the last 365 days.

Governor Mills Issues Statement Honoring Victims and Survivors on Six-Month Anniversary of Lewiston ShootingÂ Â 

MAINE, April 25 - Back to current news.

April 25, 2024

Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement today on the six-month anniversary of the tragedy in Lewiston that claimed the lives of eighteen people and injured more than a dozen others: 

"Six months ago, the tightly woven fabric of Maine was torn apart by a horrific attack that robbed us of the lives of eighteen beloved people €“ our family, friends, and neighbors €“ leaving an immense hole in the heart of our state and in the hearts of their families and the survivors hurt by wounds both seen and unseen. 

"As we mark the six-month anniversary of this terrible tragedy, we reaffirm our love and support for Lewiston, for the victims and their families, and for this precious place we call home, and we recommit ourselves to embracing and valuing one another, as imperfect as we may be, as we search for happiness in the short, blessed time we have here. Our hearts are still healing, and the road to healing is long, but we will continue to walk it together."  

You just read:

Governor Mills Issues Statement Honoring Victims and Survivors on Six-Month Anniversary of Lewiston ShootingÂ Â 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more