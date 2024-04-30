Award-Winning Musical Film ‘Golden Lotus’ Premieres Exclusively on Stratfest@Home May 1, 2024
The musical film has won over 60 international film awardsSTRATFORD, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly anticipated musical film 'Golden Lotus' is set to captivate audiences worldwide as it begins streaming exclusively on the Stratford Festival's digital streaming platform, Stratfest@Home, starting May 1, 2024.
‘Golden Lotus,’ written and composed by Canadian George Chiang, has received international acclaim since it won the prestigious Heckler’s Award for Best Original Work in Hong Kong, solidifying itself as a groundbreaking musical. The Hong Kong stage production of the musical, captured live and presented in feature film format, has garnered over 60 international film awards, including the Best Picture title at the esteemed World Independent Cinema Awards (WICA) in Edinburgh, Scotland, in 2023. This achievement crowned 'Golden Lotus' the best film from Film Fest International's 11 annual European festivals.
When 'Golden Lotus' was filmed in Hong Kong, the creators initially conceived it as a resource to pitch the musical to producers and theater companies worldwide. However, with the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent closures, those plans were put on hold.
Recognizing the potential of 'Golden Lotus' to captivate audiences, the creators decided to broaden its reach beyond its original purpose. Despite uncertainties about its classification as a traditional film, they began submitting it to various film festivals. While some festivals rejected the submission, others embraced it, leading to a series of awards and invitations to prestigious events, including the WICA. The journey from a pitch tool to an acclaimed film has been unexpected yet immensely gratifying.
"The musical has resonated with audiences on both stage and screen. We are excited to continue its journey on Stratfest@Home given its commitment to showcasing world-class theater," said Chiang, who returns to the Stratford Festival this summer to play the role of Zhu Xu in the world premiere of ‘Salesman in China.’ "In essence, 'Golden Lotus' is destined for the stage, and we aspire that showcasing it on this platform will pave the way for more productions of the musical worldwide."
'Golden Lotus’ is based on the renowned Chinese novel Jin Ping Mei. It follows the journey of the captivating Golden Lotus, who becomes ensnared in a tumultuous world of passion and intrigue. Set against the backdrop of the war-torn final years of the Song Dynasty in China, 'Golden Lotus' takes audiences on a mesmerizing odyssey as the world around burns into ashes.
Harriet Chung headlines as the titular character and is set to grace the stage at the Stratford Festival alongside Chiang this summer in 'Salesman in China.' Co-starring are Boon Ho Sung as Wu Sung and Ronan Pak Kin Yan as Xi Men. The cast includes Billy Sy, Samantha Yeung, Marc Ngan, Soraya Chau, and Broadway veteran Scott Watanabe.
Don't miss the opportunity to immerse yourself in the compelling narrative of 'Golden Lotus,' and its electrifying score that blends pop rock and Chinese instrumentation. Streaming exclusively on Stratfest@Home, beginning May 1, 2024
To watch 'Golden Lotus,' visit https://stratford.vhx.tv/.
For more information about 'Golden Lotus,' visit https://goldenlotusthemusical.com/
Joyce Chan
Golden Lotus Media
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Golden Lotus Trailer