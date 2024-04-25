Sports Lawyers Association to Present its Award of Excellence to Big East Commissioner Val Akerman

Val Akerman Layth Gafoor, SLA President SLA

Akerman has had a long, accomplished career and is one of the few executives in sports who has held leadership positions in both men’s and women’s sports.

It is in keeping with the SLA’s long history of cultivating and recognizing trailblazing leaders in sports that we recognize the lasting impact of Val’s magnificent career in our industry.” — Layth Gafoor, SLA President