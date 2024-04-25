Explosion-proof Motor Market Value Projected to Reach US$ 5,540.8 Million by 2034: Amid Booming Oil and Gas Sector Worldwide | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The United States explosion-proof motor market is expected to experience substantial growth, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.7% throughout the assessment period. By 2034, the total valuation of the market in the country is forecasted to reach US$ 810.8 million.

NEWARK, Del, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global explosion-proof motor market size is forecast to increase from US$ 3,602.2 million in 2024 to US$ 5,540.8 million by 2034. Over the assessment period, global demand for explosion-proof motors is projected to surge at a CAGR of 4.4%.



Explosion-proof motors are becoming increasingly popular as a result of the continuous growth of the oil & gas exploration sector. These motors are critical parts that are designed to function safely in dangerous conditions.

Exploration efforts are stepping into more difficult environments and coming across explosive atmospheres as the world's energy needs rise. This means that specific equipment that can endure these kinds of circumstances is needed in order to prioritize safety and maintain operational continuity.

Get an Exclusive Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-19162

Ongoing technological advancements are enhancing the efficiency and durability of these motors, further strengthening their essential status in the industry. A symbiotic relationship between the booming oil & gas sector and escalating demand for explosion-proof motors underscores the critical role these devices play in sustaining global energy exploration efforts.

Through innovation and safety-focused engineering, explosion-proof motors are not only meeting but exceeding the stringent demands of the modern energy landscape. These are expected to help in ensuring the continued progress and safety of exploration endeavors worldwide.

The surging demand for explosion-proof motors is also closely connected to the continuously strengthening embrace of safety standards and regulations in industries prone to hazardous conditions. In response to the imperative of ensuring workplace safety, companies are increasingly compelled by stringent guidelines to invest in equipment capable of withstanding potentially perilous conditions. Explosion-proof motors, meticulously engineered to operate securely in volatile settings, have risen to prominence as indispensable solutions for meeting these heightened safety requirements.

Key Takeaways from the Report

The global market for explosion-proof motors is projected to thrive at 4.4% CAGR through 2034.

CAGR through 2034. By motor type, the explosion-proof AC motors segment is predicted to rise at 5.3% CAGR through 2034.

CAGR through 2034. By end-use, the oil & gas segment is predicted to rise at 4.9% CAGR through 2034

CAGR through 2034 East Asia is expected to account for a significant share of about 31.2% in 2034.

in 2034. The United States industry value is anticipated to reach US$ 810.8 million by 2034.

by 2034. China is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 888.6 million by 2034.

by 2034. Demand in India is predicted to rise at a 4.1% CAGR through 2034.



“The explosion-proof motor market is set to be propelled by sustained growth of industrial sectors such as oil & gas, chemicals, and manufacturing. Stringent safety regulations and a heightened awareness of workplace safety contribute to the increasing demand for explosion-proof motors, ensuring secure operations in hazardous environments.” - Says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).



Competitive Landscape

The global explosion-proof motor market is consolidated, with leading players accounting for about 40% to 45% share. ABB Group, Regal Beloit, Siemens, Auma GmbH, Emerson Electric Co., Rotork plc, Exlar Corp, Nidec, and Toshiba are the leading manufacturers and suppliers of explosion-proof motors listed in the report.

Key explosion-proof motor vendors are investing in continuous research for producing new products and increasing their production capacity to meet end-user demand. They are also showing an inclination toward adopting strategies, including acquisitions, partnerships, mergers, and facility expansions, to strengthen their footprint.

Buy this Exclusive Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/19162

Recent Developments in Explosion-proof Motor Market-

In August 2022 , BEN BUCHELE Elektromotorenwerke its new dKD280. It can be utilized across those industries that have an explosive gas atmosphere. The product can power radial and axial fans for air conditioning & ventilation, hydraulic power units, mooring winches, and pumps.

, BEN BUCHELE Elektromotorenwerke its new dKD280. It can be utilized across those industries that have an explosive gas atmosphere. The product can power radial and axial fans for air conditioning & ventilation, hydraulic power units, mooring winches, and pumps. In December 2022, Kollmorgen, a renowned motion control system manufacturer, declared that its explosion-proof Goldline EBH 480 Vac servo motor bagged IECEx/cETLus listing and ATEX certification. The approvals will enable the company to cater to the growing demand from end-users and offer in-motion control features.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Estimated Market Size (2024) US$ 3,602.2 million Projected Market Size (2034) US$ 5,540.8 million Anticipated Growth Rate (2024 to 2034) 4.4% Historical Data 2019 to 2023 Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Quantitative Units Value (US$ million) and Volume (units) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Volume Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends, and Pricing Analysis Market Segments Covered Motor Type

Power Rating

Phase

Application

End-use

Region Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

East Asia

South Asia Pacific

Middle East Africa Key Countries Covered United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

Germany

Italy

France

United Kingdom

Spain

BENELUX

NORDICS

Poland

Hungary Balkan and Baltics

Russia

India

Association of Southeast Asian Nations

Australia and New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Other GCC Countries

Türkiye

Other African Union

South Africa Key Companies Profiled ABB

Regal Beloit

Siemens

Auma Gmbh

Emerson Electric Co.

Rotork plc

Exlar Corp

Nidec

Toshiba

WEG

Welco Bernard Controls

Schneider Electric

Nanyang Explosion Protection

Jiamusi Electric Machine

Xianda Explosion-proof

Dazhong Electric Motor

General Electric

Rockwell Automation

Marathon

Leeson

Request Report Methodology: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-19162

More Insights into the Explosion-proof Motor Market Report

In its latest report, Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an unbiased analysis of the global explosion-proof motor market, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for the period 2024 to 2034. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on motor type, power rating, phase, application, end-use, and region.

Explore Future Market Insights, Inc. Extensive Coverage in Industrial Automation Domain:

In the global electric traction motor market, the valuation is set to escalate from US$ 18.5 billion in 2024 to an impressive US$ 91.1 billion by 2034, experiencing a remarkable CAGR of 17.3% over the same period.

The energy-efficient motor sector is forecasted to witness significant growth, with an expected value of US$ 59.1 billion in 2024, surging to US$ 151.0 billion by 2034, propelled by a robust CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

The aircraft electric motor market, the anticipation is for a value of US$ 10.2 billion in 2024, projecting a substantial increase to US$ 27 billion by 2034, with an anticipated growth rate of 10.2% between 2024 and 2034.

The projection for the small gas engine market indicates a value of US$ 3.0 billion by 2024, with expectations to surge to US$ 5.0 billion by 2034, boasting a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

The enclosed motor starter market is positioned for expansion, boasting a valuation of US$ 1,822.7 million in 2024. Leveraging enclosed motor starters for renewable energy applications provides a competitive edge, propelling the market towards robust growth. Anticipated to expand to US$ 2,865.9 million by 2034, the market is set to achieve a CAGR of 4.63% through the forecast period.

The smart pump market is forecasted to reach US$ 2,165.7 million by 2033, with a notable CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period, starting from a valuation of US$ 1,021.9 million in 2023.

In 2022, the global genset market size reached US$ 41,666.2 million, with projections indicating a 6.6% CAGR in demand over the forecast period. By 2033, the total market value is expected to reach US$ 69,218.4 million, driven by growing demand for backup power solutions across various industries.

In tandem, the modular robotic market is set for an evolutionary journey, with adoption estimated at US$ 12.69 billion in 2024, and projected to surpass US$ 66.42 billion by 2034.

The global safety valves market is projected to hit US$ 4.4 billion by 2023. Over the forecast period, there's an anticipated 8.6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the demand for safety valves, reaching approximately US$ 10.0 billion by 2033. Industry analysis indicates that the target segment is poised to expand at an 8.2% CAGR through 2033.

The global delinting machine market is experiencing growth, with a projected CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period. Market value is anticipated to rise from US$ 1,562.6 million in 2024 to US$ 2,380.6 million in 2034.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani