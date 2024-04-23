DHS Honors Wisconsin Health Care Providers with the Wisconsin BigShot Awards

For Immediate Release April 25, 2024 Contact Jennifer Miller, 608-266-1683

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has awarded its annual Wisconsin BigShot awards to 208 Wisconsin health care providers for their efforts to protect children against vaccine-preventable diseases such as measles, mumps, rubella, and pertussis. The BigShot award recognizes and celebrates providers who are leading the way in protecting children’s health by ensuring their pediatric patients are up to date on their routine childhood vaccinations, based on 2023 immunization data collected by the Wisconsin Immunization Registry.

“We commend the dedication of our health care providers in safeguarding the health of children across Wisconsin,” said Paula Tran, State Health Officer. “Childhood vaccination rates declined sharply during the COVID-19 pandemic, and these health care providers have taken the charge to get us back on track. By prioritizing childhood immunizations and regular well-visits, we can effectively curb the resurgence of vaccine-preventable illnesses.”

This year’s award winners included medical clinics across four categories in more than 50 Wisconsin counties. Each provider will receive a certificate they can display in their waiting room to show patients they are committed to protecting children and their communities against vaccine-preventable illnesses.

Find more information about the Wisconsin BigShot awards on the DHS website. The Wisconsin Immunization Program webpage has information about which vaccinations children need at what age. Parents can view their child’s vaccine record on the Wisconsin Immunization Registry.