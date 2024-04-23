Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,828 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,891 in the last 365 days.

DHS Honors Wisconsin Health Care Providers with the Wisconsin BigShot Awards

For Immediate Release

April 25, 2024

Contact

Jennifer Miller, 608-266-1683
Elizabeth Goodsitt, 608-266-1683

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has awarded its annual Wisconsin BigShot awards to 208 Wisconsin health care providers for their efforts to protect children against vaccine-preventable diseases such as measles, mumps, rubella, and pertussis. The BigShot award recognizes and celebrates providers who are leading the way in protecting children’s health by ensuring their pediatric patients are up to date on their routine childhood vaccinations, based on 2023 immunization data collected by the Wisconsin Immunization Registry.

“We commend the dedication of our health care providers in safeguarding the health of children across Wisconsin,” said Paula Tran, State Health Officer. “Childhood vaccination rates declined sharply during the COVID-19 pandemic, and these health care providers have taken the charge to get us back on track. By prioritizing childhood immunizations and regular well-visits, we can effectively curb the resurgence of vaccine-preventable illnesses.”

This year’s award winners included medical clinics across four categories in more than  50 Wisconsin counties. Each provider will receive a certificate they can display in their waiting room to show patients they are committed to protecting children and their communities against vaccine-preventable illnesses.

Find more information about the Wisconsin BigShot awards on the DHS website. The Wisconsin Immunization Program webpage has information about which vaccinations children need at what age. Parents can view their child’s vaccine record on the Wisconsin Immunization Registry.

You just read:

DHS Honors Wisconsin Health Care Providers with the Wisconsin BigShot Awards

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more