Ukraine: new round of Euroquiz dedicated to EU enlargement 

The EU Delegation to Ukraine today launched a new round of Euroquiz-2024.

The competition is dedicated to the historical enlargement of the EU on 1 May 2004, when a record number of ten new states joined the Union.

From 25 April to 26 May, you can participate in the second round of Euroquiz-2024 and enrich your knowledge about this biggest enlargement in the history of the EU.

Each day, participants have three opportunities to answer quiz questions and improve their ranking in the leaderboard.

A total of hundred quiz winners in two age categories will receive awesome prize packs from the EU Delegation to Ukraine:

25 prize packs with umbrellas, eco-notebooks, eco-pens, and the book Learning in the EU or Tremolo;

35 packs with 16 GB flash drives, the book EU Passport, and a silicone bracelet;

40 packs with the book Europe in 12 Lessons, branded postcards, and an eco-pen.

