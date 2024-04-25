Palmetto Honored as Gold Stevie® Award Winner in 2024 American Business Awards®
The Stevie® Awards honor and recognize the achievements and positive contributions of business organizations worldwideCHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Palmetto, a leading climate tech company accelerating the adoption of residential clean energy across the United States, has been named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Energy Industry Innovation of the Year category in The 22nd Annual American Business Awards®.
The American Business Awards is one of the United States’ most premier business awards programs. Palmetto won Gold in the “Energy Industry Innovation of the Year” category, which recognizes innovations in energy-related technology, production, conservation, storage or delivery by organizations in the United States.
More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and industries were considered this year for a wide range of award categories.
Since 2010, Palmetto has been building the technology underpinnings of the American clean energy ecosystem. The Company focuses on innovating solutions for the solar industry and making it cheaper, easier, and faster for homeowners to adopt clean energy inside their homes. At the heart of this is Palmetto’s Clean Energy Operating Platform™, which weaves together the Company’s proprietary data intelligence and powerful software tools to streamline the sale of residential clean energy products - ultimately resulting in lower pricing and a superior experience for the consumer.
More than 300 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.
“Palmetto earns this score for its outstanding achievements in driving clean energy adoption,” says one judge. “Notable accomplishments include launching innovative partnership models, introducing consumer-friendly financing solutions like LightReach, and providing valuable APIs to thousands of clean energy companies. Palmetto's commitment to combating climate change through technology is both unique and impactful.”
“Palmetto's innovative approach in leveraging technology and AI to accelerate residential clean energy adoption is both impactful and necessary,” comments another judge. “Their asset-light, technology platform business model allows for rapid adaptation and deployment of solutions, a critical advantage in the volatile solar industry market.”
Today, Palmetto covers over 126 utilities with a service area of over 72 million households. Palmetto’s technology has mapped and calculated the solar energy potential of over 85% of American rooftops and, every month, quotes personalized energy savings for nearly 15,000 homeowners. To date, Palmetto’s platform has facilitated over $1 billion in clean energy transactions, making hundreds of millions of IRA tax credit dollars available to qualifying homeowners.
“While growth in much of the world economy has recovered slowly from the COVID-19 pandemic, the American economy continues to show remarkable resilience and growth,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “Our 2024 Stevie winners have contributed to that successful recovery through their innovation, persistence, and hard work. We congratulate all our winners in the 2024 ABAs and look forward to celebrating their achievements during our June 11 awards banquet in New York.”
The full list of 2024 Stevie winners, and more details about The American Business Awards, can be found at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
ABOUT PALMETTO:
Palmetto, an award winning clean tech company, is on a mission to lead the world towards a clean energy future. Palmetto’s technology platform is accelerating the mass adoption of clean energy by making it easier for homeowners to choose renewable energy sources, spur innovation by other businesses and clean tech entrepreneurs, and to drive environmental impact at scale.
Palmetto is a B2B and D2C company offering software, financial products, and support services that deliver differentiated price points and services to the end consumers. Examples of products are: Clean Energy Operating Platform, LightReach (financial products), Energy Intelligence (machine learning energy recommendation algorithms), Asset Management Platforms (for Customer Service) and many others to come.
Palmetto believes that access to clean energy sources is for everyone, not just the wealthy few. The company’s Get Solar, Give Solar program funds philanthropic partnerships and expands clean energy to underserved communities across the globe. Palmetto is a triple bottom line company with teammates throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.palmetto.com.
