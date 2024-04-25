HII Delivers Virginia-Class Submarine New Jersey (SSN 796) to U.S. Navy

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that its Newport News Shipbuilding division has delivered Virginia-class fast-attack submarine New Jersey (SSN 796) to the U.S. Navy.



New Jersey is the 11th Virginia-class submarine delivered by NNS, and the 23rd built as part of the teaming agreement with General Dynamics Electric Boat.

“It is a proud day for our entire team when we deliver a high-quality submarine like New Jersey to the fleet,” said Jason Ward, NNS vice president of Virginia-class submarine construction. “The mission ahead for New Jersey and her crew is clear, and we applaud our shipbuilders for delivering this critical capability to the fleet, while maintaining our highest standards of safety and quality.”

More than 10,000 shipbuilders from NNS and Electric Boat participated in the construction of New Jersey, alongside thousands of suppliers across the country, including more than 100 in New Jersey who support submarine construction. It is the first Virginia-class submarine designed and built with crew gender integration.

New Jersey was christened in November 2021 at NNS by ship’s sponsor Susan DiMarco, a New Jersey resident, retired dentist and wife of former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson. The submarine is expected to be commissioned later this year.

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://hii.com/news/hii-delivers-virginia-class-submarine-new-jersey-ssn-796-to-us-navy/.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/

HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII

HII on X: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII

HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII

Contact:

Todd Corillo

Todd.T.Corillo@hii-co.com

(757) 688-3220

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b6bb8c54-74e2-4f98-bced-7524edc9fcf6