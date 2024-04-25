NetLogistik to Give 3 Presentations and Host Hospitality Dinner at Blue Yonder ICON 2024

Valuable Presentations with Customers Include: Offering a Sustainable, Modern Supply Chain IT Strategy, Navigating the Transformation of Warehouse Labor Operations, and The Data Cloud: Core Engine Driving Arcadia’s Operational Dynamics

DENVER, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetLogistik, a leading provider of transformative services for supply chain digitalization, announces its participation in the Blue Yonder ICON 2024 conference, scheduled for May 13-16, 2024, at the Gaylord Texan in Grapevine, Texas. At this event, NetLogistik will deliver three insightful presentations focusing on innovative strategies and technologies that enhance supply chain efficiency and drive value. Additionally, NetLogistik is proud to be a silver sponsor of ICON and will showcase its award-winning solutions at Booth 218 during the conference.

"With so much technology available in today's supply chains, companies need guidance on what solutions they need to gain a competitive edge," says Jagan Reddy, US Managing Partner, NetLogistik. “We have deep expertise in helping companies deploy supply chain systems that help businesses reach the maximum potential of all their logistics processes.”

The three NetLogistik presentations at ICON include:

“The Data Cloud: Core Engine Driving Arcadia’s Operational Dynamics,” presented by Chris LaFaire of Arcadia Cold, and Francisco Sahagun and Rodrigo Bolio, of NetLogistik. on May 14: 11:35 AM – 11:55 AM CDT. As a trusted 3PL (Third-Party Logistics) provider, Arcadia relies on Snowflake as the backbone of their data strategy and additional Systems. The team will show how Snowflake seamlessly integrates data from various sources, including Arcadia's 3PL portal, NetSuite, and other vendor systems, to create a holistic view of operations, fostering efficiency and informed decision-making.



An exclusive 3PL dinner reception co-hosted by NetLogistik and Blue Yonder will occur on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at the Texas Station, 19th Hole, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM.

Blue Yonder's ICON is the premiere supply chain event, held May 13 – 16, 2024, in Grapevine, Texas, at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center. Attendees will learn how next-generation supply chains powered by cutting-edge AI and a unified data cloud are helping companies take leaps and bounds in their business performance.

NetLogistik offers collective knowledge and business acumen learned from deploying hundreds of supply chain projects. Following a proven, agile implementation methodology means clients gain faster time to value and exceptional results. Throughout the journey with Blue Yonder's Warehouse Management, Transportation Management, and Labor Management solutions, NetLogistik ensures an end-to-end execution, proper integration with other systems, and total alignment with strategic objectives.

About NetLogistik®

NetLogistik drives faster time to value through strategic advisory and seamless deployments of the Blue Yonder logistics and distribution solutions, as well as other top-of-the-line supply chain technologies. With over 600 certified solution and technical experts with mastery in Logistics and Commerce, we are committed to adding value to customers' supply chains with powerful and flexible services and an unmatched level of expertise. Our team has successfully delivered hundreds of projects across the US, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit netlogistik.com.

