Attack Surface Management Market Worth $3.3 billion by 2029, Growing At a CAGR of 29.3% Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Attack Surface Management Market size is forecasted to grow from USD 0.9 billion in 2024 to USD 3.3 billion in 2029 at a (CAGR) of 29.3% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The attack surface refers to all the potential points of entry that attackers can use to infiltrate a system or network. This includes software, hardware, configurations, and even human behavior vulnerabilities. Essentially, the more access points, weaknesses, and gaps in the defenses, the larger the attack surface and the easier for attackers to find a way in.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Attack Surface Management Market"

208 - Tables

51 - Figures

247 - Pages

Download Report Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=175286676

Attack Surface Management Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rise in companies digital footprints. Increasing adoption of cloud and SaaS solutions Flourishing landscape of digital ecosystem Rise of remote work model

Restraints:

Integration and complexity of environment. Lack of awareness regarding benefits of attack surface management solutions

Opportunities:

Convergence of ASM with other security capabilities. Smart automation in ASM leveraging AI and ML Demand for merging cloud-native application platforms (CNAPPs) with attack surface management solutions.

List of Key Players in Attack Surface Management Market:

Palo Alto Networks (US)

IBM(US)

Microsoft (US)

Cisco (US)

Google Cloud (US)

Trend Micro (Japan)

Qulays (US)

Tenable (US)

Crowdstrike (US)

Rapid7 (US)

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=175286676

Attack surface management (ASM) aims to provide organizations with a comprehensive awareness of their attack surface. Through ongoing identification and monitoring of potential entry points, ASM facilitates proactive vulnerability management, substantially decreasing overall security risk. ASM is the continuous monitoring, remediation, and reduction of all security risks within an organization's attack surface. The ultimate objective of ASM is to keep the attack surface minimal to reduce the number of options hackers have to breach a network perimeter. It is the ongoing process of identifying, analyzing, prioritizing, and mitigating the cybersecurity risks and potential weaknesses that make up an organization's attack surface.

By offering the services segment to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Attack Surface Management (ASM) services are increasingly sought after as organizations struggle to navigate their expanding digital landscapes. With the rise of digital technologies, managing complex attack surfaces internally has become daunting, prompting a need for external expertise. Moreover, the evolving threat landscape poses challenges, requiring constant vigilance and specialized knowledge to combat sophisticated cyber threats effectively. However, the need for more skilled cybersecurity professionals exacerbates the situation, making it difficult for organizations to build internal capabilities. ASM services offer a viable solution, providing access to expert guidance without the need for extensive hiring efforts. Additionally, ASM services assist organizations in meeting compliance requirements by ensuring adherence to data privacy regulations and demonstrating proactive risk management.

By Deployment mode, the cloud segment will grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

When choosing between cloud-based and on-premise Attack Surface Management (ASM) solutions, cost-effectiveness is crucial. With subscription models, cloud options appeal to smaller businesses with limited budgets, while leveraging existing on-premise infrastructure can reduce costs for those with significant investments. Scalability is another advantage of cloud solutions, accommodating growing IT environments and fluctuating security needs. Accessibility is enhanced with cloud-based ASM, offering remote access and centralized management, which is ideal for geographically dispersed organizations or those with a mobile workforce. However, data security concerns and compliance requirements may drive organizations to prefer on-premise deployments, providing complete control over sensitive data and ensuring regulatory compliance. Additionally, customization needs may favor on-premise solutions, offering greater flexibility for tailoring the software to specific IT environments and security policies.

Inquire Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=175286676

By region, Asia Pacific will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is witnessing a surge in cyberattacks, prompting organizations to prioritize effective corporate governance and risk strategies. Recent incidents, such as the ransomware attack on Tokio Marine Group's Singapore unit, underscore the critical need for robust cybersecurity measures. Government initiatives and funding in countries like China, Singapore, Japan, and Australia drive innovation in attack surface solutions. Both small and large enterprises in the region are increasingly adopting these technologies to protect critical resources and enhance operational efficiency. Studies show that many businesses in the Asia Pacific region have experienced cyber incidents, prompting proactive measures like scenario planning and response readiness.

Palo Alto Networks (US), IBM(US), Microsoft (US), Cisco (US), Google Cloud (US), Trend Micro (Japan), Qulays (US), Tenable (US), Crowdstrike (US), Rapid7 (US), Bitsight(US), SecurityScorecard (US), CyCognito(US), Bugcrowd(US) are the key players and other players in the Attack Surface Management market.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Information Security Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Other Reports:

M2M Satellite Communication Market

Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service Market

Passenger information System Market

Predictive Maintenance Market

Next Generation Emergency Response System Market

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com