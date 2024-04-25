Fostering the Future of Business in Africa

Susan Akpomera, a graduate from Benin City, Nigeria, shared her experience:

“I learned networking, how to take risks, and how to work effectively with my team. I want to thank the United Nations for their help in teaching us to be resourceful, to scale our businesses, and to help us learn to be better entrepreneurs. This has exposed me and helped me believe in my work in the health sector.”

Mattias Naab, Director of the Regional Service Center for Africa at UNDP, praised the graduates for their efforts:

“I congratulate every woman entrepreneur graduating today for their hard work and dedication. Your perseverance in navigating through online learning modules, participating in webinars, and receiving mentorship on financial literacy exemplifies your strong commitment to empowering yourselves and expanding your enterprises.”

Chisa Mikami, Head of UNITAR Hiroshima Office, commended the graduates for their community leadership:

“We are delighted to learn that you have already been sharing the lessons you have learned with fellow women in your communities through various projects. Indeed, you are a true testament to the saying that when one woman is empowered, an entire community is empowered in this process.”

The Government of Canada highlighted the importance of taking on this initiative with UNDP and UNITAR. They noted that financial literacy skills are an additional toolset for the over 2,000 women entrepreneurs, equipping them with essential knowledge and tools for managing their finances, making informed decisions, building wealth, creating jobs, and contributing to economic growth.

This graduation marks a significant milestone, particularly in the context of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which offers unprecedented opportunities for increased trade and commerce. Women entrepreneurs can participate and greatly benefit from this opportunity, using their newly acquired skills to innovate, trade, and create impact within the AfCFTA framework.

For media inquiries and further information, please contact housam.silim@undp.org or gis@unitar.org.