Sustain SoCal to Host Waste Stream Management and Circularity Conference on May 15, 2024

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Sustain Southern California (“Sustain SoCal”) is pleased to announce its upcoming Waste Stream Management and Circularity Conference , set to take place on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. The in-person event will be held at the Frank R. Bowerman Landfill at 11002 Bee Canyon Access Road in Irvine.



In collaboration with Orange County Waste and Recycling, Sustain SoCal, which accelerates cleantech economic growth and sustainability, will delve into the pressing issues surrounding waste generation and circularity in the region. The conference will explore innovative techno-policy solutions aimed at addressing these challenges.

The event will convene industry veterans, pioneers, thought leaders, and policy experts from across Southern California and its neighboring regions to share insights and practical knowledge on waste stream management and circularity.

Attendees can expect discussions on a range of topics, including waste sorting, landfill management, public education, composting, organics infrastructure, extended producer responsibility, plastic pollution prevention, packaging regulations, and the circular economy.

Key experts, including Tom Koutroulis , Director of OC Waste and Recycling, and Dennis Calvert , CEO of Biolargo, will provide invaluable perspectives drawn from decades of experience in this multidisciplinary field.

C. Scott Kitcher, President, and CEO of Sustain SoCal, emphasized the significance of the conference, stating, “With the escalating challenges posed by waste generation, coupled with budget constraints and environmental concerns, it is imperative to seek intelligent and eco-conscious solutions. The Waste Stream Management and Circularity conference offers a unique platform for seasoned practitioners to share their insights and advance discussions on the livability of our cities, particularly in Southern California.”

As the Platinum Sponsor of the event, OC Waste & Recycling plays a crucial role in addressing the County’s waste disposal needs, promoting recycling, and safeguarding the local environment.

In addition to facilitating meaningful discourse, the conference provides attendees with opportunities to engage directly with experts, peers, researchers, and students, fostering collaboration and innovation in the field.

For more information and registration details, visit:

https://sustainsocal.org/event/waste-stream-management-circularity-2024/

About Sustain SoCal:

Sustain SoCal, a non-profit organization, accelerates sustainability and economic growth through innovation, collaboration and education in Southern California. The organization has a ten-year history in exploring and implementing pragmatic, real-world solutions to the challenges created by growth, change and inefficiency. It conducts conferences, workshops and networking events that lead to initiatives that positively impact our region’s economic progress and sustainability. For more information, please visit www.sustainsocal.org .

