Piezoceramic Plates Market to Reach $3.9 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 6.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The piezoceramic plates market is driven by factors such as high piezoelectric activity and high permittivity, and ease of fabricating piezoceramic plates of various sizes, shapes, and requirements. In addition, the piezoceramic plates market is anticipated to benefit from rise in demand for piezoelectric devices in developing applications, and consumer electronics adopting piezoceramic plates for various applications, during the forecast period.

Wilmington, Delaware, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Piezoceramic Plates Market by Thickness (Below 5, 5 to 10, Above 10 (in mm)), and Application (Sensor and Actuators, Energy Harvesting, Medical Device, Industrial Applications, and Consumer Electronics): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032”. According to the report, the global piezoceramic plates market was valued at $2 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $3.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2032.



96 – Tables

54 – Charts

253 – Pages

Prime determinants of growth

The piezoceramic plates market analysis is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period owing to high piezoelectric activity and high permittivity, and ease of fabricating piezoceramic plates of various sizes, shapes, and requirement. In addition, the piezoceramic plates market is anticipated to benefit from rise in demand for piezoelectric devices in developing applications, and consumer electronics adopting piezoceramic plates for various applications, during the forecast period. On the contrary, the piezoelectric ceramics have low Curie temperature restrains piezoceramic plates market growth during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $2.0 billion Market Size in 2032 $3.9 billion CAGR 6.8% No. of Pages in Report 253 Segments covered Thickness (in mm), Application, and Region. Drivers High piezoelectric activity and high permittivity Ease of fabricating piezoceramic plates of various sizes, shapes, and requirement Opportunities Rise in demand for piezoelectric devices in developing applications Consumer electronics adopting piezoceramic plates for various applications Restraints Piezoelectric ceramics have low Curie temperature

The above 10 segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.



Based on thickness (in mm), the above 10 segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global piezoceramic plates market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as it is known for its small size & flexibility, and is widely used in cameras, for industrial end users and in consumer electronics sector.

The sensor and actuators segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the sensor and actuators segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fifth of the global piezoceramic plates market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. In addition, the consumer electronics segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.8% from 2023 to 2032 due to increase in electrical appliances, smartphones and others.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the market revenue. This region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the increase in automotive, consumer electronics, and medical devices, is driving the demand for thinner, higher performance piezoceramic plates that can provide faster actuation, more accurate positioning, and greater energy harvesting capabilities to power miniature devices, while advancements in piezoceramic material compositions and nanofabrication techniques are opening up new applications.

Key Developments/ Strategies

In June 2022, CTS Corporation announced the acquisition of Ferroperm Piezoceramics from Meggitt PLC for 525 million Danish Krone in cash, subject to usual net debt and working capital adjustments and other terms and conditions of the definitive share purchase agreement.

Leading Market Players: -

Annon Piezo Technology Co.,Ltd.

APC International, Ltd.

CTS Corporation

Fuji Ceramics

Corporation

Harbin Core Tomorrow Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

Kyocera Corporation.

Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co. KG.

Sparkler Ceramics Pvt. Ltd.

Steminc

TDK Corporation

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global piezoceramic plates market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product development, and product launch to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the piezoceramic plates market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing piezoceramic plates market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the piezoceramic plates market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the piezoceramic plates market forecast.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global piezoceramic plates market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and piezoceramic plates market outlook.

Piezoceramic Plates Market Key Segments:

By Thickness in (mm)

5 to 10

Above 10

Below 5

By Application

Sensor and Actuators

Energy Harvesting

Medical Device

Industrial Applications

Consumer Electronics

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of Middle East and Africa)

