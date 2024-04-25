A larger Hispack seeks to accelerate responsible packaging solutions

BARCELONA, Spain, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hispack 2024 will focus on sustainable packaging to contribute to a better future. From May 7 to 10, Spain's largest packaging tradeshow will gather 780 exhibitors from 28 countries and 1,250 brands at Fira de Barcelona's Gran Via venue to showcase the latest innovations in materials, packaging, containers, labels, wrapping, processing, and logistics technology and machinery. Over 27,000 attendees are expected at the 2024 edition.



Organized by Fira de Barcelona in collaboration with Graphispack Association, Hispack 2024 will grow by 18% in number of companies and 12% in exhibition space and will spread over 36,000 m2 in halls 2 and 3 featuring leading manufacturers and distributors with the latest technology, materials and packaging solutions focusing on sustainability.

This event has also registered an increase in the number of international exhibitors, with almost a third of the total coming from outside Spain. Turkey will lead the list of countries with the largest number of companies, followed by Italy, China, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Portugal, and the United Kingdom.

Trends at the show

Sustainabilty will take centre stage in Hispack 2024. Sustainable packaging seeks to minimize environmental impact through eco-design focused on the reduction of materials, recycling, and reuse. The event will showcase examples of how companies use recycled or biodegradable materials combined with the deployment of smart packaging that improves supply chain efficiency, traceability, and consumer experience, together with an overhaul of production processes to reduce carbon footprint.

The "Best in class" program will highlight three international packaging success stories: the municipal circular system for the collection, washing and reuse of beverage and take-away food packaging in Aarhus (Denmark), the innovative system to recycle plastic refill containers and make new containers by Kao Corporation (Japan), and a project to use blockchain technology to trace plastic bottle cap recycling by AMITA Corporation (Japan).

Along these lines, Hispack in collaboration with the Japan Packaging Institute will promote Japan as a high-potential market showcasing trends and experiences carried out in this country, as well as enabling business contacts with the Japanese delegation attending the show.

Spanish packaging technology manufacturers, among the top 10 exporters in the world, will benefit from Hispack to contact buyers from European markets, Latin America and the Mediterranean area who visit the fair.

For media requests please contact:

Salvador Bilurbina

email: sbilurbina@firabarcelona.com

phone: +34628162674