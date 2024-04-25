HP's Next Gen Antivirus Given Perfect Score In Independent Test

Researchers at AV-TEST name HP Wolf Pro Security's NGAV a 'Top Product' for Corporate Endpoint Protection

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A comprehensive new report from AV-TEST, a leading independent IT security research institute, has confirmed that HP Wolf Pro Security’s Next Generation Antivirus (NGAV) is one of the best Windows Antivirus Software solutions for Business Users on the market. Wolf Pro Security’s NGAV was recognized as a “top product” for corporate endpoint protection, receiving a perfect rating across all testing categories:



Protection : Assessing the ability of the antivirus to safeguard against malware and various cyber threats.

: Assessing the ability of the antivirus to safeguard against malware and various cyber threats. Performance : Measuring the speed and efficiency of the antivirus software across different systems.

: Measuring the speed and efficiency of the antivirus software across different systems. Usability: Tracking false alarms and assessing the overall user experience, particularly concerning internet usage.



HP’s top rated NGAV is available as part of HP Wolf Pro Security, a comprehensive suite of solutions offering robust PC protection with minimal complexity – making it an efficient and cost-effective option for SMB and Midmarket customers. Additional features include:

Threat Containment: Leveraging isolation technology, this unique feature shields users from phishing attempts, zero-day exploits, ransomware, and unknown malware attacks.

Leveraging isolation technology, this unique feature shields users from phishing attempts, zero-day exploits, ransomware, and unknown malware attacks. Secure Browser: Preventing malicious links from compromising PC security, ensuring safe browsing experiences.

Preventing malicious links from compromising PC security, ensuring safe browsing experiences. Credential Protection: Safeguarding login credentials from potential threats posed by malicious websites.



AV-Test also analyzed HP Wolf Pro Security as part of its latest Advanced Threat Protection assessment. The institute awarded the product a perfect score within this testing category, recognizing it as an “advanced” product for Endpoint Protection. The test simulates 10 real-life attack scenarios where typical malware detection may fail, but advanced protection capabilities in the product would stop the attack.

Dr. Ian Pratt, Global Head of Security for Personal Systems at HP Inc., comments:

“We were delighted to see AV-TEST’s independent report, verifying that HP’s NGAV performs at the highest level. Small and mid-sized organizations are targeted by increasingly sophisticated threats, especially as attacks are being supercharged by AI, which can have a devastating impact on firms operating with limited resources.

“By offering NGAV as part of the HP Wolf Pro Security suite, our layered approach helps organizations mitigate security risks and streamline IT operations, while providing a user-friendly experience. This means they can guard against a wider range of cyber threats.”

About HP

HP Inc. is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit http://www.hp.com.

About the AV-TEST Institute

The AV-TEST GmbH is the independent research institute for IT security from Germany. For more than 15 years, the security experts from Magdeburg have guaranteed quality-assuring comparison and individual tests of virtually all internationally relevant IT security products. In this, the institute operates with absolute transparency and regularly makes its latest tests and current research findings available to the public free of charge on its website. By doing so, AV-TEST helps manufacturers towards product optimization, supports members of the media in publications and provides advice to users in product selection. Moreover, the institute assists industry associations, companies and government institutions on issues of IT security and develops security concepts for them.

Over 30 select security specialists, one of the largest collections of digital malware samples in the world, its own research department, as well as intensive collaboration with other scientific institutions guarantee tests on an internationally recognized level and at the current state of the art. AV-TEST utilizes analysis systems developed in-house for its tests, thus guaranteeing test results uninfluenced by third parties and reproducible at all times for all standard operating systems and platforms.

Thanks to many years of expertise, intensive research and laboratory conditions kept up-to-date, AV-TEST guarantees the highest quality standards of tested and certified IT security products. In addition to traditional virus research, AV-TEST is also active in the fields of security of IoT and eHealth products, applications for mobile devices, as well as in the field of data security of applications and services.

