Purina Donates $10,000 to Susquehanna Service Dogs to Establish On-site Veterinary Center

Purina SSD Trust Fund Grant

Nestlé Purina PetCare recently delivered a $10,000 donation to Susquehanna Service Dogs (SSD) to support the establishment of a new on-site veterinary center.

The new veterinary center will enhance the quality of life for many area service dogs and, by extension, for the individuals who rely on them.” — Angie Broderick, Purina Factory Manager in Mechanicsburg

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (April 24, 2024) – Nestlé Purina PetCare recently delivered a $10,000 donation to Susquehanna Service Dogs (SSD) to support the establishment of a new on-site veterinary center. The new on-site veterinary center will enable Susquehanna Service Dogs to improve services and reduce costs related to the health of its assistance dogs in training and is the latest example of Purina supporting community nonprofits in and around its Mechanicsburg pet food factory.

Currently, all dogs in training within the Susquehanna Service Dogs program receive veterinary care at off-site locations. Although volunteer puppy raisers raise the dogs for the first 15-18 months, SSD covers the significant cost of veterinary care, as well as the logistical challenges. The new on-site facility will create an environment to provide for more immediate and comprehensive care. Planned services at the center include ultrasound examinations, whelping puppies, and routine parasite checks, among other critical health care procedures.

“Purina’s continued support has been invaluable to our mission,” said Deb Tack, Executive Director of Susquehanna Service Dogs. “This latest donation not only helps us enhance our veterinary care capabilities but also strengthens our overall ability to provide life-changing assistance dogs to members of the community.”

In 2021, Purina contributed $20,000 to outfit Susquehanna Service Dogs’ new training center in Grantville, Pennsylvania. This facility is designed to offer an accessible environment with customized spaces that cater to experienced working teams, new partners, volunteers, and dog trainers. Purina also supports the organization with regular donations of dog food for those in Advanced Training and Breeding Programs and provides starter bags of food for new puppy raisers.

“We are deeply committed to supporting organizations that improve the lives of pets, and we are so proud to know that our longstanding partnership with Susquehanna Service Dogs is positively impacting so many dogs in our region,” said Angie Broderick, Purina Factory Manager in Mechanicsburg. “The new veterinary center will enhance the quality of life for many area service dogs and, by extension, for the individuals who rely on them.”

In the last five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million to organizations focused on making a difference for pets, people, and the planet. The Purina Mechanicsburg factory employs more than 420 local associates. To learn more about causes Purina supports, visit purina.com/partnerships.

About Susquehanna Service Dogs

Susquehanna Service Dogs is a program of Keystone Human Services and has been breeding, raising, training, and placing assistance dogs in the Mid-Atlantic Region since 1993. SSD is an accredited member of Assistance Dogs International.

About Keystone Human Services

KHS is a multi-national human services organization based in Harrisburg, PA. KHS operates in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey, the Republic of Moldova, and India, providing advocacy, services, and supports in early childhood education and family support, mental health, autism, and intellectual, developmental, cognitive, and physical disability. We build communities where everyone can thrive, direct their own lives, establish homes, find meaningful work, pursue education alongside their peers, and fill valued roles in the community. In addition to operating as KHS, KHS provides services through Susquehanna Service Dogs (SSD), Capital Area Head Start (CAHS), Partnerships for People, Key Human Services, Keystone Autism Services, Keystone Moldova, and Keystone Institute India.

More information can be found at KHS.org.