Varonis at RSAC 2024: Reducing AI's Blast Radius and Deploying Copilots Safely

NEW YORK, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a leader in data security, released its full event schedule as a Platinum Plus Sponsor of the RSA Conference 2024, taking place May 6 – 9 in San Francisco. Varonis' highlights include a main stage keynote on reducing AI's blast radius, an expert session on deploying AI copilots safely, and the unveiling of a completely rebranded booth at #5658 in the North Hall.



Varonis Highlights at RSA Conference 2024:

Keynote Session – Reducing AI’s Blast Radius: How to Prevent Your First AI Breach. Generative AI has taken the world by storm, but how can you control the data AI can access? Varonis VP of Incident Response and Cloud Operations Matt Radolec will teach attendees how to ensure AI tools don't accidentally expose data, so organizations can reduce AI's blast radius and keep their crown-jewel data safe.

Date: Wednesday, May 8 at 3:35 p.m.

Location: Moscone West Stage

Expert Session – How to Safely Deploy AI Copilots. Most organizations are evaluating AI productivity tools like Microsoft Copilot, but the biggest reasons they're not yet widely deployed are security and privacy. Varonis Field CTO Brian Vecci will present an operational plan to deploy Microsoft Copilot quickly while minimizing risk.

Date: Tuesday, May 7, at 9:40 a.m.

Location: Moscone South 155

Visit Varonis: Stop by North Hall, Booth #5658 during expo hours to learn how Varonis' cloud-native Data Security Platform enables organizations to strengthen their data security posture and reduce their blast radius. Hear how Varonis helps customers identify and mitigate threats, safeguard sensitive data, and ensure compliance with privacy regulations with automation.

RSAC After-Party Sponsorship: Varonis is once again a proud sponsor of Optiv's RSAC After-Party at August Hall on May 7. Get the details and register here.

About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) is a leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.

Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), and insider risk management.

Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at www.varonis.com .

