Lease Management Market to Reach USD 7.22 billion by 2030 At a CAGR Of 6.1%
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lease Management Market size was USD 4.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to Reach USD 7.22 billion by 2030 with a growing CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.
The lease management market is undergoing a transformative shift, fueled by technological advancements and evolving business models. Organizations across various sectors are increasingly recognizing the importance of efficient lease management to optimize their real estate portfolios and comply with regulatory requirements. This recognition has led to a surge in demand for lease management solutions that offer robust features such as lease abstraction, portfolio analysis, and compliance management.
One of the key drivers propelling the lease management market is the growing complexity of lease accounting standards, such as the ASC 842 and IFRS 16. These standards mandate organizations to bring operating leases onto their balance sheets, requiring accurate tracking and reporting of lease data. As a result, companies are turning to lease management software to streamline lease administration processes, ensure data accuracy, and facilitate compliance with regulatory mandates..
Covid 19 impact analysis:
The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360 coverage of the Lease Management industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year. The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global Lease Management market demand and supply chains. Researchers draw predictions for the market scenario in the post-COVID era. The report, additionally, assesses the present market situation and estimates its future outcomes, keeping in mind the impact of the pandemic on the global economic landscape.
Major companies profiled in the market report include
Accruent, CoStar Realty Information, Inc., IBM Corporation, Lease Accelerator, MRI Software, LLC, Odessa, Oracle, SAP, RealPage, Inc., Yardi Systems Inc. and Nakisa Inc. .
Research objectives:
The latest research report has been formulated using industry-verified data. It provides a detailed understanding of the leading manufacturers and suppliers engaged in this market, their pricing analysis, product offerings, gross revenue, sales network & distribution channels, profit margins, and financial standing. The report’s insightful data is intended to enlighten the readers interested in this business sector about the lucrative growth opportunities in the Lease Management market.
It has segmented the global Lease Management market
By Component
Solution
Service
By Deployment Mode
On-premises
Cloud
By Organization Size
Large Enterprise
Small and Medium Size Enterprise
By End-Use Industry
Retail
Education
Government
Manufacturing
Others
By Application
Industrial
Residential
Commercial
Key Objectives of the Global Lease Management Market Report:
The report conducts a comparative assessment of the leading market players participating in the global Lease Management market.
The report marks the notable developments that have recently taken place in the Lease Management industry
It details on the strategic initiatives undertaken by the market competitors for business expansion.
It closely examines the micro- and macro-economic growth indicators, as well as the essential elements of the Lease Management market value chain.
The repot further jots down the major growth prospects for the emerging market players in the leading regions of the market
