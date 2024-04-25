IAMTech’s Managing Director, Ross Coulman, Shortlisted in ‘Business Leader of the Year’ Category at Tees Tech Awards
Ross Coulman of IAMTech is nominated for Business Leader of the Year at the Tees Tech Awards on June 6, 2024. More at www.iamtech.com.YARM, CLEVELAND, UNITED KINGDOM, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recent NEPIC ‘SME Business of the Year Award’ winner IAMTech, a pioneer in industrial software solutions, is proud to announce that its Managing Director, Ross Coulman, has been shortlisted for the prestigious Business Leader of the Year award at the upcoming Tees Tech Awards. The event is scheduled to take place on June 6, 2024, at The Pavilion, Kirkleatham Walled Garden.
Ross has led Teesside UK based IAMTech’s growth on the worlds technology stage through continuous innovation, and this nomination is recognition of his visionary leadership and commitment to excellence in the tech industry. With over twenty-five years of experience applying technology to industry, Ross has been instrumental in transforming IAMTech from a local Tees business, into a global leader in asset management technology, catering to critical sectors such as oil and gas, chemicals, mining, and power generation.
Under Ross’s leadership, IAMTech has introduced ground-breaking solutions like its STO Software (iPlanSTO), and its JSA, Permit & Isolation Software (IAMPermit), as well as helping clients develop bespoke software when a product could not be found, significantly enhancing the safety standards & operational efficiencies, across many industrial sectors.
Ross’s dedication to fostering value-led a culture of innovation, customer-first centricity, and empathy to the market, has not only propelled IAMTech forward, but has also brought measurable benefit to industry. His approach involves ensuring an understanding of the customers challenges, and their vision, coupled with transparent pricing that no competitor is willing to follow.
The Business Leader of the Year nomination acknowledges Ross’s outstanding contributions and his role in positioning IAMTech at the forefront of the industrial software landscape. The award celebrates leaders who demonstrate exceptional vision, innovation, and leadership.
As IAMTech continues to expand its global reach and develop innovative solutions, Ross remains dedicated to maintaining the highest standard of integrity, fostering community amongst its customers, and positively developing industry for the next generation. This nomination is a testament to his profound influence on the tech community and his unwavering commitment to advancing industrial technology.
For more information about IAMTech and Ross Coulman’s impactful leadership, visit www.iamtech.com
About IAMTech:
IAMTech is a global leader in providing innovative software solutions for asset management. Established in 1973, the company has evolved from industrial plant model makers to a critical player in the industry technology, offering specialised software products & services that meet the complex needs of industries worldwide.
