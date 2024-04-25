Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC. Takes Position in New World Gold Corp. (OTC: NWGC) with Intent to Implement Clean-Up and Turnaround Plan

Charlestown, St. Kitts & Nevis, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC. announces today that it has taken a significant position in New World Gold Corp. (OTC: NWGC), a publicly traded company. This strategic move marks an important step in Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC.'s commitment to identifying opportunities for value creation and corporate revitalization.

Starting on April 22, 2024, Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC. initiated its investment in New World Gold Corp. (OTC: NWGC), recognizing it as an inactive dormant public vehicle with untapped potential. With a clear vision to unlock this potential, Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC. aims to seek court approval to gain control of New World Gold Corp. (OTC: NWGC) and implement a comprehensive clean-up plan, followed by a strategic turnaround initiative.

Jake P. Noch, the principal investor behind Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC., stated, "We believe that New World Gold Corp. (OTC: NWGC) presents a unique opportunity for restructuring and revitalization. Our intention is to utilize our expertise in corporate governance and strategic management to navigate New World Gold Corp. (OTC: NWGC) towards a trajectory of growth and value creation."

It is important to note that while Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC. is committed to the success of this endeavor, there is no guarantee of success. The journey to revitalize New World Gold Corp. (OTC: NWGC) will require diligence, perseverance, and collaboration with stakeholders.

Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC. is renowned for its investment strategy, which focuses on maximizing returns while mitigating risk, primarily through QSBS-driven investments. The firm's core competency lies in nurturing companies and facilitating their transition to the public sphere through merger transactions, often seeking court approval for 3(a)(10) arrangements.

In addition to its strategic focus, Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC. maintains an opportunistic approach, exploring diverse asset classes to capitalize on evolving market opportunities. The firm operates exclusively for the management of Jake P. Noch's investments and does not entertain external clients or investors.

About Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC. https://www.jakepnoch.com/

Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC. is a single-family office with no outside clients, dedicated to strategically investing in Qualified Small Business Stock (QSBS) and fostering the growth of emerging companies. Our firm specializes in guiding these ventures towards successful exits through public market mergers, leveraging our expertise and resources to maximize their potential.

At Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC., we are more than just investors - we are partners committed to the long-term success of the companies we support. Through continuous financial backing facilitated by court approved 3(a)(10) mechanisms, we provide ongoing support to ensure sustained growth and prosperity, driving value creation and innovation in the businesses we invest in.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC., or any other person.

Non-Legal Advice Disclosure:

This press release does not constitute legal advice, and readers are advised to seek legal counsel for any legal matters or questions related to the content herein.

Non-Investment Advice Disclosure:

This communication is intended solely for informational purposes and does not in any way imply or constitute a recommendation or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any securities, commodities, bonds, options, derivatives, or any other investment products. Any decisions related to investments should be made after thorough research and consultation with a qualified financial advisor or professional. We assume no liability for any actions taken or not taken based on the information provided in this communication

