Optimove Insights Unveils its 2024 Insights Report on Marketing Fatigue: Consumer Perspectives

Report reveals that 81% of consumers unsubscribe from brands that inundate them with excessive marketing communications

NEW YORK, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimove Insights, the analytical and research arm of Optimove, has released its latest report titled "The 2024 Optimove Insights Report on Marketing Fatigue: Consumer Perspectives." The report delves into consumer attitudes toward marketing fatigue, providing essential insights for brands navigating the ever-evolving marketing landscape. Optimove is the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform.

Based on a survey conducted in January 2024, the report illuminates consumers' increasing concerns about excessive marketing messages. Key findings reveal that 81% of respondents unsubscribe from brands that inundate them with such communications, emphasizing the importance of striking a balance between staying top-of-mind and respecting consumer boundaries. (See image 1)

In addition, fifty-five percent (55%) of respondents want fewer messages from the brand they subscribe to. (See image 2)

Additionally, the report underscores the critical role of relevance and personalization in consumer engagement, with 54% of respondents highlighting the importance of offering relevance and personalization as the key reason they open email messages from marketers.

Marketing fatigue occurs when consumers become overwhelmed, disinterested, or irritated by the volume or repetitive marketing messages they receive from brands. It happens when consumers feel inundated with non-personalized promotional content, leading to reduced engagement, decreased brand loyalty, and even a negative perception of the brand. Marketing fatigue can result from excessive email campaigns, repetitive advertisements, or an overabundance of non-personalized promotional offers, causing consumers to tune out or unsubscribe from marketing communications.

"Consumers are becoming increasingly selective about the marketing messages they receive, and brands must adapt accordingly. Consumers expect timely, relevant messages that help them during their shopping journey," said Pini Yakuel, CEO at Optimove. "Our latest report provides proven actions for brands to address marketing fatigue effectively and enhance customer engagement."

Data and Methodology:



The 2024 Optimove Insights Report on Marketing Fatigue, Consumer Perspectives queried 305 U.S. citizens in January 2024. Respondents were 18-plus, 49% male and 51% female (no respondents were non-binary or declined to answer). Household incomes were $75,000-plus.

About Optimove Insights:



Optimove Insights is the analytical and research arm of Optimove, dedicated to providing valuable industry insights and data-driven research to empower B2C businesses.

About Optimove:

Optimove is the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform. Its solutions ensure that marketing always starts with the customer instead of a campaign or product. Customer-led marketing has been proven to deliver brands an average increase of 33% in customer lifetime value.

It is the only customer-led marketing platform powered by the combination of 1) rich historical, real-time, and predictive customer data, 2) AI-led multichannel journey orchestration, and 3) statistically credible multitouch attribution of every marketing action.

In Gartner’s 2023 Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, Optimove was positioned the highest in execution and furthest in vision among Challengers. In Gartner’s companion report, it was ranked #1 for Multichannel Marketing Journey Orchestration.

Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for hundreds of leading consumer brands. For more information, go to Optimove.com.

