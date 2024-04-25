BHOUT Selects ABC Fitness as Partner to Support International Expansion

Dallas, Texas, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BHOUT, an innovative exergaming fit-tech company, has chosen ABC Fitness, the number one tech provider for fitness businesses everywhere, as their exclusive international member management solution. With studio expansion plans for Portugal and Europe, BHOUT will leverage ABC Fitness’ ABC Glofox for their current members and for presales as they continue their explosive growth.

“ABC Glofox has an impressive team and has already proven that the platform is a leading operating system in the franchise space. We feel very confident that they are the partner to help support us as we continue to grow our international club network,” said Mauro Frota, CEO of BHOUT.

BHOUT currently operates one studio in Portugal and is already pre-selling two more, with plans to expand to over twenty locations in Europe by the end of the year. ABC Glofox was selected for their strength in supporting international scale including best-in-class solutions to integrated payment processing, royalty collection and management, local operational support for studio franchisees, and detailed single source network-wide reporting.

“BHOUT is a significant player in the studio franchise market, bringing incredible innovation to the fitness space. We are thrilled to be selected at the early stage of growth to help BHOUT navigate international growth in Spain, the US, and Germany, in addition to the many planned locations in their home country of Portugal,” said Bill Davis, CEO, ABC Fitness.

ABC Fitness’ collective of integrated platforms is used in over 100 countries, and ABC Glofox specifically has over 17 operating languages, with experience in hypergrowth for independent boutiques and large studio franchises.

ABC Fitness offers a comprehensive suite of cutting-edge software solutions tailored specifically for the fitness industry, supporting over 600K+ fitness businesses. From seamless member onboarding to personalized workout plans and innovative engagement tools, ABC Fitness empowers fitness businesses to deliver exceptional experiences to their members, resulting in a better member experience and increased revenue.

The addition of BHOUT as a customer further reinforces ABC Fitness as the industry-leading operating partner to support fitness franchises as they scale globally. They join ABC Fitness’ profound portfolio of some of the fastest-growing international studio franchise brands, as well as its growing network of independent operators.

About ABC Fitness

ABC Fitness is the number one technology provider for fitness businesses everywhere. Simplifying club and member management for 40+ years via scalable solutions (ABC Glofox, ABC Ignite, ABC Trainerize, and ABC Evo) ABC Fitness’ innovations transform fitness visions into seamless reality. From personal trainers, boutique studios, and gyms, to international franchise health clubs, ABC Fitness provides the technology and industry insights needed to move your business forward. ABC Fitness currently supports more than 40 million members and 600k+ fitness businesses globally, processing over $11 billion in payments every year. Learn more at abcfitness.com.

About BHOUT

Mauro Frota graduated in Sports Science and is responsible for the BHOUT project. BHOUT opened its first fitness boxing club on August 2021 in Lisbon, a completely innovative concept to create a technological gym, focused only on one activity and transforming fitness boxing into a game, which quickly became a success. At the moment, given the results, they are preparing an ambitious expansion plan. This way, BHOUT managed not only to encourage people who were disenchanted with the traditional gym offers to try a new activity, and also people who had never practiced martial arts to try it. Interestingly more than 70% of the customers are women.

