Safe & Green Holdings Announces it Has Entered Into an Agreement to Produce Four Modular Electrical Distribution Centers as Part of a Multi-Unit Order for a Client Serving the Big Box Retailer Market

Miami, FL, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“Safe & Green Holdings” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, announced today that Safe and Green Holdings has entered into an agreement to manufacture four container based electrical distribution centers as part of a multi-unit order for a client serving the big box retailer market.

A modular electrical distribution center offers a flexible and customizable solution for distributing electricity from a single source to multiple destinations. The unit excels in versatility and dependability, efficiently managing and distributing electrical power, and is easily adaptable to evolving technologies and escalating power requirements.

Paul Galvin, Chairperson and CEO of Safe and Green Holdings stated, “We are pleased that we have entered into this agreement to produce the first four units of what we anticipate will be a 20-unit order for 2024. Over the years, Safe and Green has manufactured over a hundred of these modular electrical distribution center units, and we are excited to be manufacturing them again. The versatility of these units allows for electrical distribution wherever and whenever it's needed, once again highlighting one of the key advantages of modular construction.”

About Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp., a leading modular solutions company, operates under core capabilities which include the development, design, and fabrication of modular structures, meeting the demand for safe and green solutions across various industries. The firm supports third-party and in-house developers, architects, builders, and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value. The Company’s subsidiary, Safe and Green Development Corporation, is a leading real estate development company. Formed in 2021, it focuses on the development of sites using purpose-built, prefabricated modules built from both wood and steel, sourced from one of SG Holdings’ factories and operated by the SG Echo subsidiary. For more information, visit https://www.safeandgreenholdings.com/ and follow us at @SGHcorp on Twitter.

