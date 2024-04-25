Uphold Vault named one of the best brand initiatives of the year at Paris Blockchain 2024

Uphold's nomination highlights its pioneering approach to assisted self-custody solutions in crypto through innovative features like key replacement assistance

PARIS, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the second annual 2024 Paris Blockchain Week Industry Awards this year, Uphold, the global web3 financial platform, was named among the five finalists in the Best Brand Initiative of the Year category for its assisted self-custody wallet solution, Vault.



On April 11th, nominees gathered for the prestigious awards ceremony during Paris Blockchain Week, which recognized pioneers and visionaries that are shaping the blockchain and web3 landscape.

"We’re honored that Uphold Vault has been named one of the Best Brand Initiatives of the Year,” said Simon McLoughlin, CEO of Uphold. “We developed Vault to address the growing need for users in the crypto space to easily and safely secure their assets while being able to trade on a trusted platform like Uphold.”

Uphold created Vault, an assisted self-custody wallet, to simplify securing digital assets and give users the best of both worlds: the convenience of centralized financial (CeFi) applications, combined with the security of self-custody. Vault also includes a key replacement feature to reduce the risk of irrecoverable fund loss.

Now supporting XRP and BTC, Vault is a multi-chain, assisted self custody wallet with additional XRP based assets, and L1 chains such as XLM and XDC set to launch throughout 2024.

For more information, please visit www.uphold.com/vault.

About Uphold

Uphold, named in 2024 as the Best Crypto Exchange in the UK by Forbes Advisor, is committed to making access to the broadest offerings of crypto tokens easy. As a web3 financial platform, Uphold serves more than 10 million customers in over 140 countries. It provides businesses and consumers with easy access to digital assets and services. Uphold’s unique “Anything to Anything” interface gives customers seamless access to and between digital assets and national currencies and precious metals. Uniquely, Uphold smart routes orders across 30 trading venues delivering optimal execution and superior liquidity to customers. Uphold never loans out customer assets and is always 100% reserved. The company has pioneered radical transparency and uniquely publishes its assets and liabilities every 30 seconds on a public website (https://uphold.com/en-us/transparency).

Uphold is regulated in the U.S. by FinCen and State regulators; and is registered in the UK and Canada with the FCA and FINTRAC respectively and in Europe with the Financial Crime Investigation Service under the Ministry of the Interior of the Republic of Lithuania. To learn more about Uphold’s products and services, visit uphold.com.

For media inquiry

Lauren Bukoskey

lauren@serotonin.co