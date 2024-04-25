Cannabix’s Breath Logix Alcohol Device Delivers Positive Impact to Private Monitoring Agency in Montana, USA

Cannabix is developing alcohol and marijuana breathalyzer devices to give law enforcement, employers and other organizations tools to enhance public safety

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTC PINK: BLOZF) (Frankfurt: 8CT) (the “Company or Cannabix”) developer of alcohol and marijuana breathalyzer screening devices for law enforcement and the workplace reports that Friedel, LLC (“Friedel Clinic”) a private monitoring agency, based in Montana has deployed the Breath Logix Alcohol Breathalyzer (formerly known as the “CAB” product offering) under its 24/7 Sobriety Program. Under the 24/7 Sobriety Program, participants, as a condition to their probation release, are scheduled for twice daily alcohol breath testing at designated locations within the state. The Company reports that the Breath Logix device has been used daily, collecting over a thousand breath samples autonomously. The device captures user photos to confirm and record identity, and delivers near instantaneous Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) breath results.



Probation Officer, Neil Friedel stated, “In a relatively short period of time the Breath Logix device has become an invaluable device under our 24/7 Sobriety Program. The device allows our clients to autonomously get tested for breath alcohol without the need for our clinic to station a full-time administrator -- its a game changer for us. Our clinic is saving time and money daily with the Breath Logix device deployed in our office. It has quickly become part of our daily routine and work flow process in our clinic.”

The Friedel Clinic has a robust drug testing operation and is one of the top drug and alcohol testing providers to the judicial system and employers within the state of Montana. The high-volume clinic has a diverse range of patients and focuses on private sector testing for alcohol and illicit drugs.





Figure 1. Breath Logix Industrial Series Wall Mounted Alcohol Breathalyzer. Contactless and straw test modes available.

24/7 Sobriety Program in the United States

Cannabix has been piloting its Breath Logix Alcohol screening device as a new solution for the 24/7 Sobriety Program, which exists in several states in the United States. This program seeks to reduce the re-arrests of individuals previously convicted of driving while under the influence (DUI) of alcohol or drugs through daily breath testing.

In a 24/7 Sobriety Program, offenders are scheduled for twice daily alcohol testing at select locations in a given state or county. Currently the program requires dedicated employees to administer alcohol tests with a handheld alcohol breathalyzer throughout the day. The Breath Logix could revolutionize the program by delivering autonomous collection and reporting of alcohol results to administrators leading to significant savings and process efficiency.

Breath Logix Industrial Series Features

The Breath Logix Industrial Series is a weather resistant device with a host of requested features including patent pending pre-calibrated cartridge technology which will allow site safety administrators to easily maintain their devices, and eliminate the need for costly calibration equipment and time-consuming site visits from technicians for maintenance. This device can be used for pre-access alcohol testing, random testing, start-of-shift testing, pre-employment testing, return-to-work testing, post-incident testing and for the 24/7 Sobriety Program.

The Breath Logix Alcohol device automatically checks the sobriety of a user and can take a picture to confirm and record identity while a breath sample is being delivered. Upon detection of positive breath alcohol result, the device will deliver a precise BAC level on the screen, and send a real-time alert via text message, e-mail and to a dedicated web portal. Furthermore, the system logs user BAC for incident reporting and historical investigations. The Breath Logix helps organizations save money by deploying an autonomous alcohol screening device which eliminates the need for dedicated alcohol screening administrators using conventional handheld devices.

About Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a developer of marijuana and alcohol breathalyzer technologies for law enforcement, workplaces and laboratories. Cannabix is developing delta-9 THC and alcohol screening devices. Delta-9 THC is the psychoactive component of marijuana that causes impairment. Breath testing for delta-9 THC would allow employers and law enforcement to identify recent marijuana use. Cannabix is the developer of Breath Logix Series of autonomous breath alcohol detection devices for employers and a range of other settings.

We seek Safe Harbor.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

“Rav Mlait”

CEO

Cannabix Technologies Inc.

For further information, contact the Company at info@cannabixtechnologies.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company, such as final development of a commercial or prototype product(s), successful trial or pilot of company technologies, no assurance that commercial sales of any kind actually materialize; no assurance the Company will have sufficient funds to complete product development. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company’s plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) risks regarding protection of proprietary technology; (iii) the ability of the Company to complete financings; (iv) the ability of the Company to develop and market its future product; and (v) risks regarding government regulation, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the Company's public announcements and filings. There is no assurance that its development of marijuana breathalyzer technology will provide any benefit to the Company, and no assurance that any proposed new products will be built, will be successful in beta testing or clinical trials. There is no assurance that existing “patent pending” technologies licensed by the Company will receive patent status by regulatory authorities. The Company is not currently selling commercial breathalyzers. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4d1cb353-779c-40da-9b36-c6e916f3f0bb