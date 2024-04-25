Wendy Forsythe Joins eXp Realty as Chief Marketing Officer to Propel Agent-Centric Initiatives and Amplify Brand Reach

Real estate industry veteran brings more than two decades of experience to the role

BELLINGHAM, Wash., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced the appointment of Wendy Forsythe as Chief Marketing Officer. She will be responsible for building eXp Realty’s marketing strategies and initiatives globally, enhancing the company's brand visibility and further empowering its agents worldwide.



"Wendy's extensive experience and passion for real estate marketing uniquely position her to lead our marketing strategies into a new era as we continue to expand globally. Her visionary approach will be crucial in elevating eXp Realty's presence and impact on the world stage," said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. "Her industry background and understanding of modern real estate marketing will best position us to expand our reach and impact in the market."

In her role as Chief Marketing Officer, Forsythe will oversee all aspects of eXp Realty’s marketing strategy, from brand management and advertising to digital marketing and public relations. Her strategic vision will focus on strengthening eXp Realty’s position as a leader in the real estate industry while enhancing the innovative tools and services that empower eXp Realty agents.

"I’m absolutely thrilled to join eXp Realty. This company is a real trailblazer in the real estate industry, well-known for its innovative spirit and deep commitment to supporting its agents," said Forsythe. "I’m eager to bring my own experiences and insights as an agent and broker-owner into this role. My focus will be on crafting marketing strategies that not only elevate our brand but also empower our agents globally to achieve even greater success."

Forsythe brings over two decades of industry experience to her new role. Before joining eXp Realty, she held executive positions at several high-profile real estate companies including Compass, Fathom and HomeSmart International. A seasoned executive, she has been instrumental in developing and executing growth strategies that significantly increased brand recognition and market share.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela® and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 85,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, France, India, Mexico, Portugal, South Africa, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, the Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including an innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela and Frame technologies, offering immersive 3D platforms that are deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the continued growth of our brokerage and market share. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

