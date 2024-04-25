Truveta delivers largest and most complete mother and child EHR dataset to advance healthcare

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truveta, the company with a mission of Saving Lives with Data, announced today the largest and most complete mother-child electronic health record (EHR) dataset for scientifically rigorous research on mothers and their children. Truveta empowers researchers with unparalleled insights into the continuum of care from pre-pregnancy through childbirth and beyond, while upholding the highest standards of privacy protection and regulatory compliance.

Healthcare research has long been challenged with understanding maternal and pediatric health outcomes, often hindered by fragmented data sources and privacy concerns. Truveta addresses this critical gap by accurately connecting de-identified EHR data from millions of mothers to their children, enabling researchers to uncover insights that drive meaningful improvements in maternal and pediatric healthcare outcomes. Now available in Truveta Data, Truveta offers more than one million mother-child pairs, the largest mother-child EHR dataset available today.

Truveta delivers regulatory-grade EHR data, including clinician notes and images, linked with claims, social drivers of health (SDOH), and mortality data, providing in-depth insights into patient care. By providing a complete view of the patient journey for mothers and their children, Truveta enables researchers to conduct safety monitoring and comparative effectiveness research and improve patient care.

“Perinatal women and their children have long been excluded from clinical trials and other retrospective data sources, and we can’t understand the full effects of medications, vaccines, and diseases on their connected health outcomes,” said Terry Myerson, CEO and co-founder of Truveta. “Truveta now offers the largest mother-child EHR dataset, empowering researchers to advance care for all mothers and children with complete, timely, and representative data.”

Studying mothers and children through the entire pregnancy journey and beyond

These new data offer researchers access to longitudinal clinical data that follows mothers and their children throughout the entire pregnancy journey and beyond, for research including:

Understanding the connection between maternal health and neonatal outcomes including preterm delivery, neurodevelopmental outcomes, and childhood conditions up to age 5.

Monitoring post-market safety data for chronic-disease medications or vaccines received by mothers during pregnancy for regulatory submissions. For example, identifying outcomes like conditions, hospitalizations, and deaths observed in children born to mothers who took a specific anti-seizure medication or vaccine during pregnancy.

Studying the use of Category C medications during pregnancy and their effects on their children. Category C medications include a wide variety of medications with evidence of risk to fetuses in animal studies, but no well-controlled studies in humans. Pregnant women are left to consider whether the potential benefits of the drug outweigh the risks.

Exploring the correlation of pediatric conditions like asthma, eczema, and others with birth mothers’ demographics, SDOH indicators, medical history, pregnancy outcomes, and more.

Key features of Truveta's mother-child capabilities include:

The most complete, timely, and clean EHR data: Truveta delivers complete electronic health record (EHR) data, including clinician notes and images, from more than 30 health systems, linked with claims, SDOH, and mortality data, for scientifically rigorous research. Truveta Data provides regulatory grade, daily updated data from more than 100 million de-identified patients across the US from more than 800 hospitals and 20,000 clinics, providing the most complete, timely, and representative view of patient care. With access to over five years of longitudinal patient data, Truveta offers unparalleled depth and breadth for healthcare research.

Truveta delivers complete electronic health record (EHR) data, including clinician notes and images, from more than 30 health systems, linked with claims, SDOH, and mortality data, for scientifically rigorous research. Truveta Data provides regulatory grade, daily updated data from more than 100 million de-identified patients across the US from more than 800 hospitals and 20,000 clinics, providing the most complete, timely, and representative view of patient care. With access to over five years of longitudinal patient data, Truveta offers unparalleled depth and breadth for healthcare research. Comprehensive mother-child data: Truveta accurately connects EHR records of more than one million mothers and their children with unprecedented completeness, preserving critical data elements such as demographics, SDOH indicators, medical history including all medications and immunizations taken during pregnancy, pregnancy outcomes, diagnoses, procedures, and more. Additionally, for the child, key data related to the delivery is available, including type of delivery, delivery complications, and delivery outcomes such as gestational age, Apgar scores, birth weight/body length/head circumference, and labs at time of birth; demographics, and all diagnoses, procedures, and immunizations up to age 5.

Truveta accurately connects EHR records of more than one million mothers and their children with unprecedented completeness, preserving critical data elements such as demographics, SDOH indicators, medical history including all medications and immunizations taken during pregnancy, pregnancy outcomes, diagnoses, procedures, and more. Additionally, for the child, key data related to the delivery is available, including type of delivery, delivery complications, and delivery outcomes such as gestational age, Apgar scores, birth weight/body length/head circumference, and labs at time of birth; demographics, and all diagnoses, procedures, and immunizations up to age 5. Regulatory-grade compliance for privacy and security: Truveta’s privacy program has been validated to ensure it meets the most rigorous regulatory standards for privacy and security, including HIPAA compliance. Truveta’s de-identification process has been certified by external experts for meeting HIPAA Privacy Rule standards. Along with its state-of-the-art de-identification, Truveta has additional security and privacy controls, protocols, and processes in place to store, manage, and link PHI, earning Truveta completion of Type 2 SOC 2 examination, and ISO 27001 certification with ISO 27018 and ISO 27791 extensions.

Comparable datasets are largely based on claims data, which provide detailed billing and payment information and large sample sizes but lack detail on clinical outcomes and patient journeys. Claims datasets typically have time lags of 6-12 months and may be subject to bias as they are optimized for reimbursement. Truveta Data addresses these challenges.

“We are in the midst of a maternal health crisis in the United States,” said Emily Garrett, MD, obstetrician and gynecologist, Providence. “Prioritization of maternal research is essential to save the lives of mothers and ensure the best outcomes for their children. Truveta’s ever-growing dataset provides the data we need to advance our understanding. The more we understand, the more awareness it creates among fellow physicians, patients, and policy makers.”

For more information about Truveta, visit Truveta.com.

About Truveta

Truveta is a growing collective of health systems that provide more than 18% of daily clinical care in the US with a mission of Saving Lives with Data. Truveta delivers the most complete, clean, and timely regulatory-grade EHR data for scientifically rigorous research. Truveta is trusted by more than 60 leading life science, government, health system, and academic and research organizations to accelerate adoption of new therapies, improve clinical trials, and enhance patient care.

Truveta membership includes Providence, Advocate Health, Trinity Health, Tenet Healthcare, Northwell Health, AdventHealth, Baptist Health of Northeast Florida, Baylor Scott & White Health, Bon Secours Mercy Health, CommonSpirit Health, Hawaii Pacific Health, HealthPartners, Henry Ford Health System, HonorHealth, Inova, Lehigh Valley Health Network, MedStar Health, Memorial Hermann Health System, MetroHealth, Novant Health, Ochsner Health, Premier Health, Saint Luke’s Health System, Sanford Health, Sentara Healthcare, Texas Health Resources, TriHealth, UnityPoint Health, Virtua Health, and WellSpan Health.

Attachments

Ellie Lampton Truveta 2064092192 ellief@truveta.com