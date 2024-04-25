Credent Wealth Management Lands Two New Advisor Firms

Two Independent RIA’s Chose to Join Credent’s Partnership Model

AUBURN, Ind., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credent Wealth Management, an Auburn, Indiana based $2.5B fee-only RIA firm, announces William “Bill” Hoover of Euclid Advisory and James “Jim” Ward of Ward Wealth Management Services as the latest partner-advisors to join Credent.



This partnership brings together Hoover’s and Ward’s expertise and allows clients to capitalize on Credent’s unparalleled service, planning, and investment performance with a seamless transition.

Both firms fully supported the partnership integration process, which empowers advisors like Hoover and Ward to maximize and monetize the wealth they have built while working with Credent to create a customized succession plan.

Hoover co-founded AMS Advisors, a marketing support firm for investment management firms, and later merged into Euclid Advisory an RIA firm in 2014. Having purchased several advisory firms throughout his career, Hoover recognized Credent’s clear, structured strategy for the transition process and expressed confidence in the firm.

“Credent has an organized plan to transition accounts and advisors,” explains Hoover. “Credent displays teamwork and lack of silos that other firms seem to have. No one shows a “not my job” attitude. And further, if another team member is needed, that person steps in quickly.”

Ward, of Ward Wealth Management Services, located in Stillwater, Oklahoma, holds a bachelor’s degree in agriculture economics. He has been managing Ward Wealth Management Services for over 40 years. Ward cited Credent’s integrity and client-first mentality as the main factors that supported his decision to join the firm.

“I was impressed with Credent's humbleness, sincerity, honesty, and continual theme of taking care of clients and making sure they have a great experience,” Ward says. “I could see that my clients would be well taken care of and get all of the services and more that Credent offered.”

The Credent Wealth Management team works together with incoming advisors to best serve clients and ensure a smooth transition. Credent provides back-office operational support, investment management, industry-best tech stack, and compliance and marketing support. This gives advisors the ability to focus on delivering excellent and proactive service to clients while simultaneously monetizing their business.

Credent Wealth Management is dedicated to finding like-minded advisors who prioritize putting clients first. Hoover and Ward both strategically leveraged a partnership with Credent to propel their business forward and secure its future. Working in collaboration with its partners, Credent upholds excellence in planning, investment solutions, and client service, providing advisors the platform to continue building their legacies.

Credent Wealth Management was formed in 2018 and has now added 12 firms, including seven deals in the last 24 months.

ABOUT: Credent Wealth Management (CX) provides a broad range of financial planning, investment, and client-centric services. Credent’s mission is to guide clients throughout life’s most important financial events with service and expertise above and beyond client expectations. The Credent team serves 2,800 clients across nine Midwest locations and manages $2.5 billion in discretionary assets. Credent has successfully added 12 RIAs in the past six years through a valuation model that provides advisors with cooperative, customized transitions, and clients with a forever firm. In 2023, Credent was recognized by Forbes as one of the top RIA firms in the U.S. For more information about the Forbes Ranking Methodology, visit joincredentwealth.com or email at learnmore@credentwealth.com.

Investment advice offered through CX Institutional, a registered investment advisor.