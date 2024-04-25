Fast Simon Boosts eCommerce Storefront Speed to Improve Shopper Experience and SEO

Customers Experienced 50 Percent Increase in Performance and Core Vitals With Fast Simon Smart Rendering

LOS ALTOS, Calif., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast Simon , the leader in AI-powered shopping optimization, today announced the general availability of Smart Rendering, which improves page load speed for better shopper experience and search engine optimization (SEO).



In a saturated eCommerce environment, merchants can’t afford to meet the average page load speed. A study of more than 100 million page views found eCommerce sites that load in one second had a conversion rate two and a half times higher than sites that load in five seconds. Slower websites may even be penalized by Google when shoppers abandon carts and purchase from a faster site.

Fast Simon Smart Rendering combines several performance-enhancing technologies for collections and site search, including server-side rendering (SSR). This lets shoppers experience visibly faster page loading and switch between pages quickly. This faster user experience improves the store’s core vitals which in turn impacts SEO. Historically, deploying SSR has required extensive internal development and financial resources. Now, Fast Simon customers can leverage this technology without any development via the platform’s No-Code Editor .

“We’ve seen significant improvements in site performance, user engagement and SEO ranking for sites that have adopted Fast Simon Smart Rendering,” said Zohar Gilad, co-founder and CEO of Fast Simon. “The platform's efficient smart rendering is game-changing for shopper satisfaction and business metrics.”

“We pride ourselves on exceptional customer service and plant care information. Our shoppers want a convenient, personal and highly informative shopping experience that’s in stark contrast to the big-box store experience,” said Chris Link, co-owner of Plant Addicts. “Fast Simon was simple to deploy, and online site performance increased 50 percent — delivering the very best experience for shoppers looking for the perfect plant.”

Benefits of Fast Simon Smart Rendering:

Significantly improves collection and search page load time on desktop and mobile.

Improves SEO through faster real user experience as measured by Core Vitals.

Accelerates time to market and reduces development costs with Fast Simon’s No-Code Editor.



“Typically, we see the highest conversion, AOV and engagement coming from the organic channel,” said Ben Oren, CEO of Pinetree Marketing, which specializes in SEO for eCommerce. “Making eCommerce sites faster will definitely improve it even more on top of other traffic channels."

To learn more about Fast Simon Smart Rendering, visit the company blog .

About Fast Simon

Fast Simon is the leader in AI-powered shopping optimization. Its revolutionary platform uniquely integrates shopper, behavioral and store signals for strategic merchandising and optimized shopping experiences that dramatically increase conversions and average order value (AOV). Fast Simon powers shopping optimization at thousands of fast-growing merchants and sophisticated brands , including Steve Madden, White Fox Boutique, HEYDUDE and Hoover. Fast Simon integrates seamlessly with all major eCommerce platforms, including Shopify, BigCommerce, Magento, Microsoft Dynamics and WooCommerce.

