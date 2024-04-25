Quantum and Carahsoft Partner to Supply the Public Sector With End-to-End Data Solutions

Powerful AI-Driven Data Platform Now Available to Government Agencies

SAN JOSE, Calif. and RESTON, Va., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum® Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO), a leading provider of data management solutions for the US Federal Government and Public Sector, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the distribution agreement, Carahsoft will serve as a Federal Distributor for Quantum, making the company’s cutting-edge end-to-end data solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and GSA Schedule, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.



“We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft and eager to leverage its reseller ecosystem, extensive market reach and established Government expertise to ensure agencies have easy access to our portfolio,” said Thomas Hawkes, Vice President of Sales, Americas, Quantum. “We understand the critical role data plays in Government operations and our solutions are designed to support a variety of critical use cases, ranging from geospatial capture and analysis to data forensics and digital data storage. This partnership amplifies our ability to equip Public Sector organizations with the tools and technologies necessary to navigate the complexities of today’s data landscape.”

Quantum’s comprehensive suite of products are designed to meet the Government’s unique needs in today’s data-intensive landscape. With a focus on scalability, performance and reliability, Quantum’s storage solutions empower agencies to efficiently store, manage, retrieve and analyze vast amounts of data, ensuring they stay ahead in a rapidly advancing digital world. Its holistic approach to data lifecycle management includes high-performance flash storage, advanced data protection and archive solutions, creating a diverse portfolio that caters to a variety of Public Sector organizations with tailored solutions that optimize workflows and elevate operational efficiency.

Quantum’s AI-driven data platform is built to address user needs at every stage of the data lifecycle, from storage and protection to analysis and enrichment of unstructured data. The platform’s advanced AI capabilities enable agencies to efficiently search, tag, catalog and analyze large data sets, helping them discover mission-critical information hidden within data. Public Sector organizations can leverage Quantum’s solutions to support better decision-making processes, inform policy choices, enhance national security measures and improve constituent experiences.

“In this unprecedented era of increased unstructured data growth, Quantum’s cutting-edge data management solutions enable the Public Sector to keep pace with evolving demands for data storage, protection and analyzation tools that meet the unique needs of Government agencies,” said Erin Foor, Sales Director who leads the Quantum Team at Carahsoft. “Carahsoft is excited to partner with Quantum, and we look forward to collaborating with our reseller partners to provide the Public Sector with access to Quantum’s holistic portfolio of data-management solutions.”

Quantum’s software, hardware and services are available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (571) 591-6220 or Quantum@carahsoft.com; or view this on-demand webinar co-hosted by Quantum. The webinar, “Quantum Knows Data - Get to Know Quantum,” discusses exciting updates on Quantum's solution set as well as its partner program, Quantum Alliance.

Quantum delivers end-to-end data management solutions designed for the AI era. With over four decades of experience, our data platform has allowed customers to extract the maximum value from their unique, unstructured data. From high-performance ingest that powers AI applications and demanding data-intensive workloads, to massive, durable data lakes to fuel AI models, Quantum delivers the most comprehensive and cost-efficient solutions. Leading organizations in life sciences, government, media and entertainment, research, and industrial technology trust Quantum with their most valuable asset – their data. Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO). For more information visit www.quantum.com.

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, Big Data and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

