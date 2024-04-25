Updated Resources for Better Accessiblity

The Ag Foundation is working to create more accessible online learning resources in 2024.

When educational materials are designed with accessibility in mind, everyone can fully engage with the content and participate without barriers.

Creating educational resources that are accessible to visually impaired, hearing impaired, and neurodivergent learners is crucial because it ensures that everyone has equal opportunities to learn.

With these audiences in mind, we’ve updated:

For visually impaired learners, we added text alternatives for images using screen reader-compatible format, contrast to visuals for easier readability, additional narration, and captions below videos to describe the setting so there is more context for what they are hearing.

For deaf and hard-of-hearing learners, we added video captions and transcribed podcast episodes.

Additionally, for neurodivergent learners, we offer both visual and auditory options, which means learners can use the one that suits them best.

By making educational resources inclusive, we foster a more diverse and supportive learning environment where everyone can thrive.

Do you enjoy our learning resources? Donating will help us continue to create them!