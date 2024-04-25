New Book Reveals the Step-by-Step Guide that Uncovers the Formula on How to Sell More Energy-Saving Projects
Selling sustainable energy projects has always been an uphill battle until now.DELAVAN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fritz Kreiss, author, and CEO (www.onsiteutilityservices.com ), launches a new book- Uncover the Formula to Sell More Energy Projects. With over 30 years of experience selling Energy-as-a-Service, this book provides the step-by-step process for an energy efficiency or energy engineering company to expand its market selling Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) and permanently remove the project killer phrase “It’s just not in the budget this year.”
This comprehensive guide will provide the answers to educate business owners of the value of Energy-as-a-Service, as well as actionable strategies to help sell EaaS effectively.
The book includes:
● A deeper understanding of the evolution of energy sales – and why EaaS is a transformative approach
● Success stories that demonstrate why EaaS is a game changer
● What energy engineers can expect from the future of EaaS – Including the insight needed to convince clients of its lasting value
● How to develop a client-centric EaaS sales strategy that will boost sales and how to customize approaches for a diverse range of clients
● A complete guide to initiating the first EaaS project
● How to manage client’s expectations throughout each phase of the project
● A broader understanding of what EaaS brings to the world when it’s implemented in multiple businesses
● Available on Amazon- ASIN: B0D2LBDWQX
Fritz Kreiss (CEO) added, “Removing the CapEx barrier for our energy efficiency contractor partners means more companies can achieve their carbon and energy saving goals while retaining their capital for the company or organization. However, an energy efficiency contractor has many old habits that need to change from selling capital projects to selling energy-as-a-service. However, Energy-as-a-Service will expand the market opportunities by a factor of 9 compared to their current focus, with the economic and capital constraints for businesses. We had a lot of energy efficiency contractors and consultants coming to us to remove the CapEx and Debt Barrier for their clients. Utilizing our Carbon Reduction and Energy Savings-as-a-service platform, the contractor’s client takes on no debt nor utilizes any of its capital to achieve energy and carbon-saving goals. Onsite provides all the capital for the upgrade and charges a monthly fee.”
About the Author
Since 1993, Fritz Kreiss has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy efficiency and carbon reduction for organizations nationwide with zero debt or capital from the client. Energy-as-a-Service is a solution that increases profits for contractor partners and clients across the US, Mexico, and Canada. Fritz is the founder and CEO of www.onsiteutilityservices.com. Fritz can be reached at fritz@ouscapital.com.
Fritz Kreiss
Onsite Utility Services Capital, LLC
+1 844-768-7227
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn