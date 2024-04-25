Join Industry Leaders at SecureFutures' 16th Annual Investment Conference
Taking place at the newly renovated Baird CenterMILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SecureFutures, a local nonprofit dedicated to providing financial education and mentorship to teens, is proud to announce its 16th Annual Investment Conference to be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at the Baird Center. The conference, which runs from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., is SecureFutures’ signature fundraising event, drawing over 500 attendees last year and producing net revenue and appeal support of more than $600,000. This year’s conference will feature keynote speaker Ted Seides, Founder of Capital Allocators, LLC, and economic overview speaker, Michael Antonelli, Market Strategist at Baird. The event will conclude with a networking reception from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. For the third consecutive year, US Bank is the premier conference sponsor.
The SecureFutures Annual Investment Conference is widely recognized as the Midwest's premier annual event for cutting-edge investment thinking. This year's conference promises to be no exception, with distinguished speakers who will provide invaluable insights.
Ted Seides, CFA is the founder of Capital Allocators, an ecosystem that includes podcasts, gatherings, and advisory. His show reached 15 million downloads in April 2023 and has been recognized as the top institutional investing podcast. Ted also advises managers on business strategy and allocators on investment strategy.
Michael Antonelli creates market-related content for clients focusing on the behavioral side of investing. His insights on economic trends and the impact of global events on financial markets are invaluable to investors, business leaders, and those interested in the state of the economy.
In addition to the keynote and economic overview speakers, the conference will feature other experts in the field of finance, Jeff Hakala, CEO and Co-CIO of Clarkston Capital, and Chris Smith, Managing Director at Artisan Partners.
Joe Schlidt, Director of Client Special Services at Godfrey & Kahn, will reprise his annual role as moderator. "It is truly exceptional to have such distinguished speakers to hear from," said Joe. "This conference is an important opportunity for investors, business leaders, and anyone interested in financial education to learn from experts and connect with others who share their passion."
Tickets for the SecureFutures 16th Annual Investment Conference are available now. To learn more about the conference or to purchase tickets, please visit the conference website.
About SecureFutures
All proceeds from the conference benefit SecureFutures, a Milwaukee-based nonprofit recognized as a leading provider of financial literacy education, tools, and mentorship for teens. Celebrating its 18th year, SecureFutures’ programs have impacted over 120,000 teens. Learn more at securefutures.org.
