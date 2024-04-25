Autonomix Enters into Agreement with NoiseFigure Research, Inc. to Develop Next Generation of its Proprietary Microchip

THE WOODLANDS, TX, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) (“Autonomix” or the “Company”), a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated, today announced that it has entered into a service agreement with NoiseFigure Research, Inc. (NFR), a premier application specific integrated circuits (ASICs) service provider.



As part of the agreement, Autonomix will work with NFR to assess its ASIC microchip and upgrade the chip to its second-generation in preparation for human clinical testing in the Company’s planned pivotal trial in 2025. Additionally, NFR will evaluate a subsequent version meant to enable commercial production volumes.

Lori Bisson, Chief Executive Officer of Autonomix said, “This collaboration with NFR is an important step in the evolution of our technology and simple approach to a procedure for pain management and other indications. The proprietary ASIC is the real intelligence in our technology that enables us to detect neural activity, amplify nerve signals, convert signals to digital form, and geolocate nerves, with approximately 3000 times greater sensitivity than the closest available sensing technology in the market today. We look forward to working closely with the NFR team and leveraging their expertise.”

The Company’s catheter-based technology is being developed to do two things: sense neural signals associated with pain or disease and precisely target those nerves for treatment. Autonomix believes this technology is a better alternative to the current approaches commonly used today, where doctors either rely on systemic drugs like opioids that lose effectiveness and have unwanted side effects or treat suspected areas blindly in hopes of hitting the right nerves, an approach that is often inaccurate and can miss the target and even cause collateral damage to surrounding parts of the body.

The Company is initially developing its technology to address pancreatic cancer-related pain. Current approaches, primarily relying on opioids or invasive ethanol injections, can provide only limited relief and may lead to risky side effects. For more information about the Company’s technology, please visit autonomix.com .

About NoiseFigure Research, Inc.



NFR is a leader in democratizing access to application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) services in addition to recent offerings into the manufacturing of PCBs, substrates, and flexible electronics. Since our inception in 2009, NFR has been dedicated to empowering developers with world-class custom ASICs and ASIC services. Our expertise spans Analog, RF/uWave, and Mixed Signal chip design, including packaging and related materials. By adding PCB, substrate, and flexible electronics manufacturing to our portfolio, we further lower the barriers for innovation. Our products and services cater to a wide range of industries, including Commercial, Military, Government, and Aerospace, enabling customers to realize their visions. We are deeply committed to supporting our customers' endeavors and are excited to continue driving advancements in technology and manufacturing.

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company’s first-in-class technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that has the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with approximately 3,000 times greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing our technology for pancreatic cancer pain, a condition that can cause debilitating pain and needs an effective solution. However, our technology constitutes a platform with the potential to address dozens of indications, including in cardiology, renal denervation and chronic pain management across a wide disease spectrum.

For more information, visit autonomix.com and connect with the Company on X , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are “forward-looking statements,” which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the timing of the Company’s planned pivotal trial. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ‘should,’ ‘may,’ ‘intends,’ ‘anticipates,’ ‘believes,’ ‘estimates,’ ‘projects,’ ‘forecasts,’ ‘expects,’ ‘plans,’ and ‘proposes.’

Although Autonomix Medical, Inc. (or Autonomix) believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the offering circular filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on January 26, 2024. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained and Autonomix does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

