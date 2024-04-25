Montis to present at the Blockchain & Digital Asset Virtual Investor Conference April 25th

Montis invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

London, U.K., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montis Group, based in London and Luxembourg, focused on launching the missing piece of digitally-native, post-trade financial markets infrastructure that is needed for digital securities to reach their full potential, today announced that Martin Watkins, CEO, will present live at the Blockchain & Digital Asset Virtual Investor Conference hosted by Alpha Transform Holdings and VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on April 25th, 2024.

Montis highlights:

Applying for full CSD (Central Securities Depositary) regulated license in Luxembourg. Focused on tokenised bonds, funds and structured products. Blockchain-based MVP CSD systems fully developed and production-ready. Authorisation and Luxembourg Go-Live targeted for Summer 2024. Settling digital securities alongside conventional securities across the 27 EU member states. Preparing to apply in the UK and Asia Pacific as well to fuel global expansion. Blockchain protocol agnostic solution provides interoperability across chains. Member of the European Central Bank market group for Euro CBDCs Seeing high demand from asset managers for tokenisation of bonds and funds, as well as from custodian banks – where post-trade cost-savings of c. 45% can be realised, based on the banks own numbers and costs.

Montis is raising $3m in its Seed Equity round and has commitments of $1.9m in place already.

About Montis Group

Montis is a 3-year-old startup at the Seed Round funding stage. Based in London and in Luxembourg, we are a team of infrastructure practitioners and technology innovators who believe that all assets are moving on-chain, hence the regulated infrastructure needs to be ready for that moment. Our management team come from the incumbents, so we have seen the issues and are addressing market demand for tokenised securities. We exist because the markets are waiting (frustrated) and the incumbents are very slow. Montis is ahead of the curve and with all the largest financial institutions agreeing tokenisation is the future, we are perfectly placed.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

