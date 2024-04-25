Submit Release
West Bancorporation, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA; the “Company”), parent company of West Bank, today reported first quarter 2024 net income of $5.8 million, or $0.35 per diluted common share, compared to fourth quarter 2023 net income of $4.5 million, or $0.27 per diluted common share, and first quarter 2023 net income of $7.8 million, or $0.47 per diluted common share. On April 24, 2024, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per common share. The dividend is payable on May 22, 2024, to stockholders of record on May 8, 2024.

David Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “We have completed our move to our new headquarters building in West Des Moines. After being in the same leased space for over 50 years, our new building is an opportunity to consolidate our corporate operations under one roof, provide space for future growth and enhance business development opportunities. This construction project was years in the making and is a commitment to honor our 131 year history and support the future of our community.”

David Nelson added, “Like the rest of our industry, our Company continues to experience margin challenges in 2024. High short-term rates, an ongoing inverted yield curve and aggressive deposit competition continues to have a significant impact on our cost of funds and net interest margin. We have a clear understanding of our path forward to more normalized margins and earnings.”

First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

  Quarter Ended
March 31, 2024
Net income (in thousands) $5,809 
Return on average equity 10.63 %
Return on average assets 0.61 %
Efficiency ratio (a non-GAAP measure) 62.04 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.01 %
     

First Quarter 2024 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2023 Overview

  • Loans increased $52.6 million in the first quarter of 2024, or 7.2 percent annualized. The increase is primarily due to the funding of previously committed construction loans.
  • No credit loss expense was recorded in the first quarter of 2024, compared to a credit loss expense of $500 thousand recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023. The $500 thousand credit loss expense recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023 was due to growth in loans and unfunded commitments.
  • The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 0.95 percent at March 31, 2024, compared to 0.97 percent at December 31, 2023. Nonaccrual loans at March 31, 2024 consisted of one loan with a balance of $289 thousand, compared to one loan with a balance of $296 thousand at December 31, 2023.
  • Deposits increased $91.3 million, or 3.1 percent, in the first quarter of 2024. Brokered deposits totaled $396.4 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $305.4 million at December 31, 2023, an increase of $91.0 million. Excluding brokered deposits, deposits increased $0.3 million during the first quarter of 2024. As of March 31, 2024, estimated uninsured deposits, which exclude deposits in the IntraFi® reciprocal network, brokered deposits and public funds protected by state programs, accounted for approximately 27.2 percent of total deposits.
  • Borrowed funds increased to $639.7 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $592.6 million at December 31, 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase of $48.2 million in federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings.
  • The efficiency ratio (a non-GAAP measure) was 62.04 percent for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 64.66 percent for the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease in the efficiency ratio was primarily due to the increase in net interest income.
  • Net interest margin, on a fully tax-equivalent basis (a non-GAAP measure), was 1.88 percent for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 1.87 percent for the fourth quarter of 2023. Net interest income for the first quarter of 2024 was $16.8 million, compared to $16.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • The tangible common equity ratio was 5.65 percent at March 31, 2024, compared to 5.88 percent at December 31, 2023. The decrease was attributable to the increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss, which was primarily driven by the effect of increasing long-term interest rates in the first quarter on the unrealized market value adjustment of our available for sale investment portfolio. While accumulated other comprehensive losses reduce tangible common equity, they have no impact on regulatory capital.

First Quarter 2024 Compared to First Quarter 2023 Overview

  • Loans increased $223.9 million at March 31, 2024, or 8.1 percent, compared to March 31, 2023.
  • Deposits increased $266.6 million at March 31, 2024, compared to March 31, 2023. Included in deposits were brokered deposits totaling $396.4 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $234.2 million at March 31, 2023. Excluding brokered deposits, deposits increased $104.4 million, or 4.1 percent, as of March 31, 2024 compared to March 31, 2023.
  • Borrowed funds increased to $639.7 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $580.2 million at March 31, 2023. The increase included increases of $75.0 million in FHLB one-month rolling advances hedged with long-term interest rate swaps, and $20.0 million in FHLB long-term advances, partially offset by a decrease of $30.5 million in federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings.
  • The efficiency ratio (a non-GAAP measure) was 62.04 percent for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 55.34 percent for the first quarter of 2023. The increase in the efficiency ratio in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2023 was primarily due to the decreases in net interest income and noninterest income.
  • Net interest margin, on a fully tax-equivalent basis (a non-GAAP measure), was 1.88 percent for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 2.23 percent for the first quarter of 2023. Net interest income for the first quarter of 2024 was $16.8 million, compared to $18.7 million for the first quarter of 2023. Through 2023 and the first quarter of 2024, the rising cost of deposits and borrowed funds and the change in mix of funding increased interest expense faster than the increase in interest income from loan repricing and loan originations.

The Company filed its report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. Please refer to that document for a more in-depth discussion of the Company’s financial results. The Form 10-Q is available on the Investor Relations section of West Bank’s website at www.westbankstrong.com.

The Company will discuss its results in a conference call scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Central Time on Thursday, April 25, 2024. The telephone number for the conference call is 800-715-9871. The conference ID for the conference call is 8178676. A recording of the call will be available until May 9, 2024, by dialing 800-770-2030.

About West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA)

West Bancorporation, Inc. is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. Serving customers since 1893, West Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of West Bancorporation, Inc., is a community bank that focuses on lending, deposit services, and trust services for small- to medium-sized businesses and consumers. West Bank has six offices in the Des Moines, Iowa metropolitan area, one office in Coralville, Iowa, and four offices in Minnesota in the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato and St. Cloud.

Certain statements in this report, other than purely historical information, including estimates, projections, statements relating to the Company’s business plans, objectives and expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based, are “forward-looking statements” within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may appear throughout this report. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “future,” “confident,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “strategy,” “plan,” “opportunity,” “will be,” “will likely result,” “will continue” or similar references, or references to estimates, predictions or future events. Such forward-looking statements are based upon certain underlying assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Because of the possibility that the underlying assumptions are incorrect or do not materialize as expected in the future, actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may affect future results include: interest rate risk, including the effects of recent rate increases by the Federal Reserve; fluctuations in the values of the securities held in our investment portfolio, including as a result of changes in interest rates; competitive pressures, including from non-bank competitors such as “fintech” companies and digital asset service providers; pricing pressures on loans and deposits; our ability to successfully manage liquidity risk; changes in credit and other risks posed by the Company’s loan portfolio, including declines in commercial or residential real estate values or changes in the allowance for credit losses dictated by new market conditions, accounting standards or regulatory requirements; the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits; changes in local, national and international economic conditions, including high rates of inflation and possible recession; the effects of recent developments and events in the financial services industry, including the large-scale deposit withdrawals over a short period of time that resulted in recent bank failures; changes in legal and regulatory requirements, limitations and costs including in response to the recent bank failures; changes in customers’ acceptance of the Company’s products and services; the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches or failures of our or our third-party partners’ information security controls or cyber-security related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools; unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; the monetary, trade and other regulatory policies of the U.S. government; acts of war or terrorism, including the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, widespread disease or pandemics, or other adverse external events; risks related to climate change and the negative impact it may have on our customers and their businesses; changes to U.S. tax laws, regulations and guidance; potential changes in federal policy and at regulatory agencies as a result of the upcoming 2024 presidential election; talent and labor shortages; the 1 percent excise tax on stock buybacks by publicly traded companies; and any other risks described in the “Risk Factors” sections of reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update such forward-looking statements to reflect current or future events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

For more information contact:
Jane Funk, Executive Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer (515) 222-5766

WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY            
Financial Information (unaudited)                    
(in thousands)                    
    As of
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS   March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023		   June 30,
2023		   March 31,
2023
Assets                    
Cash and due from banks   $ 27,071     $ 33,245     $ 18,819     $ 29,776     $ 21,579  
Interest-bearing deposits     120,946       32,112       1,802       1,968       901  
Securities available for sale, at fair value     605,735       623,919       609,365       645,091       665,358  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost     26,181       22,957       26,691       22,488       22,226  
Loans     2,980,133       2,927,535       2,849,777       2,807,075       2,756,185  
Allowance for credit losses     (28,373 )     (28,342 )     (28,147 )     (27,938 )     (27,941 )
Loans, net     2,951,760       2,899,193       2,821,630       2,779,137       2,728,244  
Premises and equipment, net     95,880       86,399       75,675       66,683       59,565  
Bank-owned life insurance     44,138       43,864       43,589       43,328       44,830  
Other assets     90,981       84,069       104,329       90,084       82,240  
Total assets   $ 3,962,692     $ 3,825,758     $ 3,701,900     $ 3,678,555     $ 3,624,943  
                     
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                    
Deposits   $ 3,065,030     $ 2,973,779     $ 2,755,529     $ 2,836,325     $ 2,798,393  
Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings     198,500       150,270       261,510       184,150       229,290  
Other borrowings     441,183       442,367       443,552       409,736       350,921  
Other liabilities     34,223       34,299       37,376       31,218       29,347  
Stockholders’ equity     223,756       225,043       203,933       217,126       216,992  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 3,962,692     $ 3,825,758     $ 3,701,900     $ 3,678,555     $ 3,624,943  
                     
    For the Quarter Ended
AVERAGE BALANCES   March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023		   June 30,
2023		   March 31,
2023
Assets   $ 3,812,199     $ 3,706,497     $ 3,679,541     $ 3,645,651     $ 3,617,458  
Loans     2,949,672       2,857,594       2,813,213       2,783,463       2,745,381  
Deposits     2,931,222       2,878,676       2,764,184       2,854,945       2,846,926  
Stockholders’ equity     219,835       201,920       215,230       213,177       215,391  
                                         


WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY            
Financial Information (unaudited)                    
(in thousands)                    
    As of
LOANS   March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023		   June 30,
2023		   March 31,
2023
Commercial   $ 544,293     $ 531,594     $ 529,293     $ 535,085     $ 520,894  
Real estate:                    
Construction, land and land development     465,247       413,477       399,253       351,461       336,739  
1-4 family residential first mortgages     108,065       106,688       89,713       80,998       75,223  
Home equity     14,020       14,618       12,429       12,625       9,726  
Commercial     1,839,580       1,854,510       1,812,816       1,820,718       1,810,158  
Consumer and other     12,844       10,930       10,123       10,289       7,381  
      2,984,049       2,931,817       2,853,627       2,811,176       2,760,121  
Net unamortized fees and costs     (3,916 )     (4,282 )     (3,850 )     (4,101 )     (3,936 )
Total loans   $ 2,980,133     $ 2,927,535     $ 2,849,777     $ 2,807,075     $ 2,756,185  
Less allowance for credit losses     (28,373 )     (28,342 )     (28,147 )     (27,938 )     (27,941 )
Net loans   $ 2,951,760     $ 2,899,193     $ 2,821,630     $ 2,779,137     $ 2,728,244  
                     
CREDIT QUALITY                    
Pass   $ 2,983,618     $ 2,931,377     $ 2,853,100     $ 2,810,640     $ 2,706,951  
Watch     142       144       184       187       52,766  
Substandard     289       296       343       349       404  
Doubtful                              
Total loans   $ 2,984,049     $ 2,931,817     $ 2,853,627     $ 2,811,176     $ 2,760,121  
                     
DEPOSITS                    
Noninterest-bearing demand   $ 521,377     $ 548,726     $ 551,688     $ 568,029     $ 605,666  
Interest-bearing demand     449,946       481,207       417,802       459,030       486,656  
Savings and money market - non-brokered     1,315,698       1,315,741       1,249,309       1,302,468       1,202,756  
Money market - brokered     119,840       124,335       99,282       114,142       92,524  
Total nonmaturity deposits     2,406,861       2,470,009       2,318,081       2,443,669       2,387,602  
Time - non-brokered     381,646       322,694       299,683       276,097       269,102  
Time - brokered     276,523       181,076       137,765       116,559       141,689  
Total time deposits     658,169       503,770       437,448       392,656       410,791  
Total deposits   $ 3,065,030     $ 2,973,779     $ 2,755,529     $ 2,836,325     $ 2,798,393  
                     
BORROWINGS                    
Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings   $ 198,500     $ 150,270     $ 261,510     $ 184,150     $ 229,290  
Subordinated notes, net     79,697       79,631       79,566       79,500       79,435  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     315,000       315,000       315,000       280,000       220,000  
Long-term debt     46,486       47,736       48,986       50,236       51,486  
Total borrowings   $ 639,683     $ 592,637     $ 705,062     $ 593,886     $ 580,211  
                     
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                    
Preferred stock   $     $     $     $     $  
Common stock     3,000       3,000       3,000       3,000       3,000  
Additional paid-in capital     33,685       34,197       33,487       32,642       31,797  
Retained earnings     272,997       271,369       271,025       269,301       267,620  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (85,926 )     (83,523 )     (103,579 )     (87,817 )     (85,425 )
Total Stockholders’ Equity   $ 223,756     $ 225,043     $ 203,933     $ 217,126     $ 216,992  
                                         


WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY                
Financial Information (unaudited)                    
(in thousands)                    
    For the Quarter Ended
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME   March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023		   June 30,
2023		   March 31,
2023
Interest income:                    
Loans, including fees   $ 40,196     $ 38,208     $ 36,756     $ 35,011     $ 32,948  
Securities:                    
Taxable     3,416       3,521       3,427       3,432       3,316  
Tax-exempt     810       869       880       883       885  
Interest-bearing deposits     148       85       29       25       30  
Total interest income     44,570       42,683       41,092       39,351       37,179  
Interest expense:                    
Deposits     21,559       20,024       17,156       16,277       13,339  
Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings     2,183       2,024       3,165       2,264       2,079  
Subordinated notes     1,108       1,114       1,113       1,109       1,106  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     2,325       2,482       2,329       1,621       1,262  
Long-term debt     645       678       695       739       698  
Total interest expense     27,820       26,322       24,458       22,010       18,484  
Net interest income     16,750       16,361       16,634       17,341       18,695  
Credit loss expense           500       200              
Net interest income after credit loss expense     16,750       15,861       16,434       17,341       18,695  
Noninterest income:                    
Service charges on deposit accounts     460       476       463       458       462  
Debit card usage fees     458       488       495       511       486  
Trust services     776       782       831       749       706  
Increase in cash value of bank-owned life insurance     274       275       262       250       257  
Gain from bank-owned life insurance                             691  
Loan swap fees                 431              
Realized securities losses, net           (431 )                  
Other income     331       308       340       421       355  
Total noninterest income     2,299       1,898       2,822       2,389       2,957  
Noninterest expense:                    
Salaries and employee benefits     6,489       6,468       6,696       7,029       6,867  
Occupancy and equipment     1,447       1,499       1,359       1,322       1,327  
Data processing     714       723       703       729       635  
Technology and software     700       676       573       579       513  
FDIC insurance     519       475       439       420       416  
Professional fees     257       235       254       287       250  
Director fees     199       240       196       251       205  
Other expenses     1,543       1,845       1,685       1,857       1,858  
Total noninterest expense     11,868       12,161       11,905       12,474       12,071  
Income before income taxes     7,181       5,598       7,351       7,256       9,581  
Income taxes     1,372       1,073       1,445       1,394       1,737  
Net income   $ 5,809     $ 4,525     $ 5,906     $ 5,862     $ 7,844  
                     
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.35     $ 0.27     $ 0.35     $ 0.35     $ 0.47  
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.35     $ 0.27     $ 0.35     $ 0.35     $ 0.47  
                                         


WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY    
Financial Information (unaudited)                    
                     
    As of and for the Quarter Ended
COMMON SHARE DATA   March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023
Earnings per common share (basic)   $ 0.35     $ 0.27     $ 0.35     $ 0.35     $ 0.47  
Earnings per common share (diluted)     0.35       0.27       0.35       0.35       0.47  
Dividends per common share     0.25       0.25       0.25       0.25       0.25  
Book value per common share(1)     13.31       13.46       12.19       12.98       12.98  
Closing stock price     17.83       21.20       16.31       18.41       18.27  
Market price/book value(2)     133.96 %     157.50 %     133.80 %     141.83 %     140.76 %
Price earnings ratio(3)     12.77       19.79       11.75       13.11       9.56  
Annualized dividend yield(4)     5.61 %     4.72 %     6.13 %     5.43 %     5.47 %
                     
REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS                    
Consolidated:                    
Total risk-based capital ratio     11.78 %     11.88 %     11.96 %     12.15 %     12.17 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio     9.23       9.30       9.37       9.51       9.51  
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio     8.36       8.50       8.58       8.60       8.60  
Common equity tier 1 ratio     8.67       8.74       8.80       8.92       8.92  
West Bank:                    
Total risk-based capital ratio     12.63 %     12.76 %     12.89 %     13.13 %     13.16 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio     11.76       11.89       12.01       12.24       12.26  
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio     10.65       10.86       11.00       11.08       11.10  
Common equity tier 1 ratio     11.76       11.89       12.01       12.24       12.26  
                     
KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS                    
Return on average assets(5)     0.61 %     0.48 %     0.64 %     0.64 %     0.88 %
Return on average equity(6)     10.63       8.89       10.89       11.03       14.77  
Net interest margin(7)(13)     1.88       1.87       1.91       2.02       2.23  
Yield on interest-earning assets(8)(13)     4.99       4.87       4.70       4.57       4.41  
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities     3.70       3.60       3.38       3.10       2.76  
Efficiency ratio(9)(13)     62.04       64.66       60.83       62.83       55.34  
Nonperforming assets to total assets(10)     0.01       0.01       0.01       0.01       0.01  
ACL ratio(11)     0.95       0.97       0.99       1.00       1.01  
Loans/total assets     75.20       76.52       76.98       76.31       76.03  
Loans/total deposits     97.23       98.44       103.42       98.97       98.49  
Tangible common equity ratio(12)     5.65       5.88       5.51       5.90       5.99  
                                         

(1) Includes accumulated other comprehensive loss.
(2) Closing stock price divided by book value per common share.
(3) Closing stock price divided by annualized earnings per common share (basic).
(4) Annualized dividend divided by period end closing stock price.
(5) Annualized net income divided by average assets.
(6) Annualized net income divided by average stockholders’ equity.
(7) Annualized tax-equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(8) Annualized tax-equivalent interest income on interest-earning assets divided by average interest-earning assets.
(9) Noninterest expense (excluding other real estate owned expense and write-down of premises) divided by noninterest income (excluding net securities gains/losses and gains/losses on disposition of premises and equipment) plus tax-equivalent net interest income.
(10) Total nonperforming assets divided by total assets.
(11) Allowance for credit losses divided by total loans.
(12) Common equity less intangible assets (none held) divided by tangible assets.
(13) A non-GAAP measure.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This report contains references to financial measures that are not defined in GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures include the Company’s presentation of net interest income and net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis and the presentation of the efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis, excluding certain income and expenses. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors to analyze and evaluate the Company’s financial performance. These measures are considered standard measures of comparison within the banking industry. Additionally, management believes providing measures on a FTE basis enhances the comparability of income arising from taxable and nontaxable sources. Limitations associated with non-GAAP financial measures include the risks that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items included in these measures and that different companies might calculate these measures differently. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be considered an alternative to the Company’s GAAP results. The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures of net interest income and net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis and efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis.

(in thousands)   For the Quarter Ended
    March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023
Reconciliation of net interest income and net interest margin on a FTE basis to GAAP:                    
Net interest income (GAAP)   $ 16,750     $ 16,361     $ 16,634     $ 17,341     $ 18,695  
Tax-equivalent adjustment(1)     82       95       113       122       161  
Net interest income on a FTE basis (non-GAAP)     16,832       16,456       16,747       17,463       18,856  
Average interest-earning assets     3,595,954       3,487,799       3,478,053       3,461,313       3,435,988  
Net interest margin on a FTE basis (non-GAAP)     1.88 %     1.87 %     1.91 %     2.02 %     2.23 %
                     
Reconciliation of efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis to GAAP:                    
Net interest income on a FTE basis (non-GAAP)   $ 16,832     $ 16,456     $ 16,747     $ 17,463     $ 18,856  
Noninterest income     2,299       1,898       2,822       2,389       2,957  
Adjustment for realized securities losses, net           431                    
Adjustment for losses on disposal of premises and equipment, net           24       3       2        
Adjusted income     19,131       18,809       19,572       19,854       21,813  
Noninterest expense     11,868       12,161       11,905       12,474       12,071  
Efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis (non-GAAP)(2)     62.04 %     64.66 %     60.83 %     62.83 %     55.34 %
                                         

(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21 percent, adjusted to reflect the effect of the nondeductible interest expense associated with owning tax-exempt securities and loans. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results, as it enhances the comparability of income arising from taxable and nontaxable sources.
(2) The efficiency ratio expresses noninterest expense as a percent of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and noninterest income, excluding specific noninterest income and expenses. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the Company's financial performance. It is a standard measure of comparison within the banking industry. A lower ratio is more desirable.


