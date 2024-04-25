Vivid Seats Renews National Make-A-Wish® Partnership to Grant Live Event Experiences

Celebrates World Wish Month™ with Donation Match

CHICAGO, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT), a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, today announced it has renewed its partnership with Make-A-Wish, a global organization responsible for creating life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.



In celebration of World Wish Month™, Vivid Seats is matching donations through its charitable foundation, Vivid Cheers , by up to 10X to Make-A-Wish, up to $250,000 for their “WishMakers Wanted” campaign. Vivid Seats is supporting this global campaign to help recruit 1 million people worldwide to sign up as "WishMakers" between now and the end of World Wish Month.

“We are proud to renew our partnership with Make-A-Wish, an organization that provides hope, uplifts spirits and encourages the belief in the impossible,” said Stan Chia, Chief Executive Officer of Vivid Seats. “As Vivid Seats’ WishMakers, we are honored to continue to help create memorable, once-in-a-lifetime experiences through the power of live events, for wish kids and their families through this partnership.”



"A wish can provide light in the darkest of circumstances, and it can be a turning point in the lives of children who are battling critical illnesses," said Leslie Motter, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "Vivid Seats has been an amazing supporter, and we couldn't be more thrilled to continue working with them. Live events provide a way for these children to experience happiness, create memories, and forget about their illnesses, even if it's just for a little while. We're fortunate to have Vivid Seats as a partner."







Vivid Seats has been a national Make-A-Wish partner since 2022, pledging $550,000 to-date through Vivid Cheers and working together to bring awareness to the power and impact of a wish for children and families. Through this partnership, Vivid Seats has been able to help grant wishes that connect children and their families with live events.

As Vivid Seats helps Make-A-Wish make wishes come true at live events across the country, they invite everyone to become a "WishMaker" today . “WishMakers" is a term for anyone who steps up to take action for wish kids and Make-A-Wish was built on everyday people helping make wishes come true. More "WishMakers" are needed in order for Make-A-Wish to achieve its goal to bring the life-changing impact of a wish to every eligible child.

Learn more and become a "WishMaker" today at Wishmaker.org.

About Vivid Seats

Founded in 2001, Vivid Seats is a leading online ticket marketplace committed to becoming the ultimate partner for connecting fans to the live events, artists, and teams they love. Based on the belief that everyone should “Experience It Live,” the Chicago-based company provides exceptional value by providing one of the widest selections of events and tickets in North America and an industry leading Vivid Seats Rewards program where all fans earn on every purchase. Vivid Seats has been chosen as the official ticketing partner by some of the biggest brands in the entertainment industry including ESPN, Rolling Stone, and the Los Angeles Clippers. Vivid Seats also owns Vivid Picks, a daily fantasy sports app. Through its proprietary software and unique technology, Vivid Seats drives the consumer and business ecosystem for live event ticketing and enables the power of shared experiences to unite people. Vivid Seats has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Companies for Customer Service in ticketing. Fans who want to have the best live experiences can start by downloading the Vivid Seats mobile app, going to vividseats.com, or calling 866-848-8499.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 20,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 585,000 wishes in 50 countries worldwide; more than 375,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

