La Rosa Acquires Tenth Real Estate Brokerage Franchisee with Revenue of $4.7 Million and Positive Net Income in 2023

Brokerage Ranked Number Two for The Highest Agent Count and Number Three in Real Estate Sales in Polk County, Florida in 2023

Reaffirms target anticipated to generate $100 million of annualized revenue as a 2024 exit run rate

Celebration, FL, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) (“La Rosa” or the “Company”), a holding company for five agent-centric, technology-integrated, cloud-based, multi-service real estate segments, today announced that it has completed an acquisition transaction and now holds a 51% interest in the Company’s franchisee - La Rosa Realty Lakeland LLC (DBA La Rosa Realty Prestige) (“Prestige”), located in Lakeland, Florida with a separate branch in Winter Haven, Florida.

Prestige generated revenue of $4.7 million and had positive net income in 2023. The franchisee provides residential and commercial real estate brokerage services. It also provides coaching and support services to agents on a fee basis.

Joe La Rosa, CEO of the Company, commented, “With 162 agents, Prestige has solidified its position as number two for agent count and number three for real estate sales in Polk County, Florida in 2023. This latest acquisition represents yet another milestone for the Company, aligning with our roll-up strategy focused on acquiring profitable franchisees and further solidifying our market position while creating value for shareholders. This acquisition is expected not to only increase our revenue but also, as we seamlessly integrate this and prior acquisitions, we anticipate gaining the rewards of enhanced operating efficiencies and economies of scale. We believe that these advantages will further strengthen our competitive position in the market and fuel our journey towards sustainable growth. With this strategic expansion strategy firmly in place, we believe we are positioned for significant advancement and remain on track to achieve our goal of reaching an annualized revenue run rate of $100 million by the end of 2024. Furthermore, we anticipate attaining profitability in 2025.”

About La Rosa Holdings Corp.

La Rosa is a holding company for five agent-centric, technology-integrated, cloud-based, multi-service real estate segments. In addition to providing person-to-person residential and commercial real estate brokerage services to the public, the Company cross-sells ancillary technology-based products and services primarily to its sales agents and the sales agents associated with their franchisees. La Rosa's business is organized based on the services they provide internally to their agents and to the public, which are residential and commercial real estate brokerage, franchising, real estate brokerage education and coaching, and property management.

For more information, please visit: https://www.larosaholdings.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s current expectations that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions into our business operations, to achieve economies of scale, customer acceptance of new services, the demand for the Company’s services and the Company’s customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive services and pricing, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”). You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the headings “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of the this press release, and La Rosa does not undertake any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements in this release, except as may be required by applicable law. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

For more information, contact: info@larosaholdings.com



Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

David Waldman/Natalya Rudman

Tel: (212) 671-1020

Email: LRHC@crescendo-ir.com



