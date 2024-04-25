New Season of Gaia Original Series The Journey of Remembering with Matías De Stefano Returned Monday, April 22





BOULDER, Colo., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA), a conscious media and community company, announced that the second season of its highly-anticipated original series The Journey of Remembering is now available exclusively on Gaia. The premiere of this eight-episode series includes the first three episodes, with new episodes released each Monday at 2:00 a.m. MT.



In season two of this exclusive Gaia Original docuseries, Matías De Stefano guides 45 initiates on a challenging journey he took himself years ago. Together, the group travels to stone circles and sacred sites throughout Great Britain, retracing an ancient path of initiation. Along the way, they practice Druidic ceremonies led by wise “Merlins,” learning how to work with powerful Earth energies and heal buried memories and emotions that have been holding them back.

Since early childhood, Initiation host Matías De Stefano has experienced past-life recall of incarnations spanning thousands of years. In The Journey of Remembering, viewers take a front-row seat as De Stefano travels to global power spots, awakening and healing the planet. He inspires people worldwide, recounting the synchronistic experiences and curious quests his spirit guides have led him on to uncover his life’s purpose through one small, trusting step at a time.

“As we add more original series to our leading transformative video on demand (VOD) platform, we are executing on our mission to provide subscribers unparalleled access to high-quality content capable of raising consciousness and building community,” said James Colquhoun, Gaia CEO. “Matías is one of the most prominent voices in this space, and we are excited to share the new season of his series with our Gaia members.”

Gaia has been the premiere destination for conscious content grounded in awakening consciousness and community since 2016, offering over 8,000 VOD titles to its members. Gaia recently introduced Gaia+ , an expanded version of Gaia’s premium membership tier, providing members access to streaming video content, transformative events (live and on demand), and guided programs led by world-class experts.

About Gaia

Gaia is a member-supported global video streaming service and community that produces and curates conscious media through four primary channels — Transformation, Alternative Healing, Seeking Truth, and Yoga — with a global reach spanning 185 countries. Gaia’s library consists of over 8,000 titles, with more than 85% being exclusive content and Gaia’s own original content making up 80% of what viewers choose to watch. Gaia is available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, and sold through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com .

About Matías De Stefano

Matías De Stefano is the host of Initiation and the founder of Arsayian Foundation, a non-profit that supports projects and social movements related to consciousness. De Stefano uses his ability to read his Akashic records to share ancient knowledge and his unique understanding of reality with the intention of helping the planet remember who we are and unite as a conscious society.

