NetBrands Corp Announces it Filed its Application to Uplist to the OTCQB Venture Market

ISLAND PARK, N.Y., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBrands Corp., a Delaware corporation (the “Company”; OTC: NBND) is pleased to announce that the company has filed an application to uplist to the OTCQB Venture Market and move to the higher-tier of the exchange as its preparing for future moves. Company believes uplisting to the higher-tier of OTC will provide an opportunity for a more efficient access to U.S Investors, greater transparency, enhanced liquidity and potentially achieving higher valuation. Our recent announcement of Intent to acquire OMM Imports, LLC, Elevare Skincare, LLC and Market Innovations, LLC (“Zero Gravity”) signifies our commitment to deliver shareholder value and give access and larger exposure with reach to a greater investor base on OTCQB Venture Market.



“As the company going through a pivotal point, we believe it will help and attract longer term shareholder base when the company is trading on the higher-tier of the OTC exchange being OTCQB Venture Market and would make the company better prepared to shift further the seniority ladder when the time comes,” said Paul Adler, President & CEO of NetBrands Corp.

About NetBrands Corp

Headquartered in Island Park, NY – NetBrands Corp operates as a diversified holding company through several divisions with one of its divisions being M&A acquiring ecommerce assets as well as private business in various verticals and scales them up.

About OTC Markets Group and OTCQB Venture Market

OTC Markets Group Inc. operates financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. These securities are organized into three markets based on the quality and timeliness of information a company provides to investors: The OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and the Pink Open Market. We utilize the power of technology to make markets more efficient, empowering a broad range of companies to improve their investor experience all without the cost, complexity and resource drain common with an exchange listing.



OTCQB Venture Market is for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and International companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting, have a minimum bid price of $0.01, may not be in bankruptcy and must undergo an annual verification and management certification process. These standards provide a strong baseline of transparency to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, information concerning the ability of the Company to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: the ability of the Company to develop the Company's brand and meet its growth objectives, the ability of the Company to complete acquisitions that are accretive to the Company's revenue, the ability of the Company to obtain and/or maintain licenses to operate in the jurisdictions in which it operates or in which it expects or plans to operate. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements and forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

Contact:

NetBrands Corp

Paul Adler, Chairman, President & CEO

800-550-5996