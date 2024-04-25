Navitas Highlights EV High-speed Hybrid Power Semiconductor Advances in China Innovation Summit Keynote

No-compromise, next-gen GaN and SiC technologies drive faster EV charging, longer range and lower system costs

TORRANCE, Calif., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry leader in next-generation GaNFast™ gallium nitride (GaN) and GeneSiC™ silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors, today announced its participation in forthcoming China Electronic Hotspot Solutions Innovation Summit in Shenzhen on April 27th. The summit gathers key players in power semiconductors and associated customer design teams for innovations in EV such as 800 V supercharging, battery management, intelligent connected vehicle electronics, and high-power digital power supplies. 2024 EV OEM attendees include experts from Voyah and Dongfeng.



Jacky Xiao, Navitas’ Technical Marketing Manager, will deliver a keynote titled “High-Frequency On-Board Charger Solutions Based on Hybrid Design of SiC and GaN”, to introduce how Navitas can create more efficient, smaller and lighter on-board charging for EVs. Without compromise, customers can select Navitas’ optimal, feature-rich GaN and SiC power devices in robust, thermally-enhanced TOLL and TOLT packaging, to create hybrid powertrain solutions that deliver faster charging, longer range and lower systems costs.

Navitas’ GaNFast power ICs integrate GaN power and drive with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, greater energy savings and system cost reduction. New ‘Gen-3 Fast’ GeneSiC MOSFETs have up to 50% improved performance vs. other SiC devices. Summit exhibition attendees can explore the latest in EV-optimized GaNFast and GeneSiC products and complete EV system hardware solutions and learn how to accelerate their leading-edge projects.

“We’re delighted to participate in China Electronic Hotspot Solutions Innovation Summit, where we can discuss the technological trend of new energy industry with experts from renowned domestic institutions and leaders in international electronic components,” said Charles Zha, VP and GM of Navitas China. “Navitas’ leading GaN and SiC technology will enable faster charging, longer-range and more environmentally friendly power systems for EV. These improvements not only significantly enhance product performance but also effectively shorten time-to-market.”

The China Electronic Hotspot Solutions Innovation Summit will be held on April 27th, 2024, at Crowne Plaza, Nanshan District, Shenzhen.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, celebrating 10 years of power innovation founded in 2024. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, data center, mobile and consumer. Over 250 Navitas patents are issued or pending. As of August 2023, over 125 million GaN and 12 million SiC units have been shipped, and with the industry’s first and only 20-year GaNFast warranty. Navitas was the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited and affiliates. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

