Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results and Declaration of Cash Dividend

FAIRFIELD, N.J., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: KRNY) (the “Company”), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 of $7.4 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $13.8 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The net loss for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was impacted by various non-recurring items, as previously disclosed.



The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on May 22, 2024, to stockholders of record as of May 8, 2024.

Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Once again uncertainty remains on the forefront of conversations taking place on Main Street and on Wall Street. As a company we manage through such challenging periods by staying true to our guiding principles, which have endured since our founding 140 years ago this month: prudent risk management, conservative posturing and an unwavering commitment to our depositors, borrowers, employees and communities.”

Mr. Montanaro continued, “Despite the media speculation surrounding commercial real estate lending in general, and multifamily lending specifically, we maintain a low loan-to-value, low-vacancy, well-diversified commercial loan portfolio with a long history of outstanding credit performance. We subject each loan to intense scrutiny at underwriting, and on an ongoing basis, and maintain peer-leading levels of commercial loan allowance coverage and regulatory capital, as represented by our 14.7% Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio.”

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $7.84 billion at March 31, 2024, a decrease of $55.9 million, or 0.7%, from December 31, 2023.

Investment securities totaled $1.24 billion at March 31, 2024, a decrease of $47.8 million, or 3.7%, from December 31, 2023.

Loans receivable totaled $5.76 billion at March 31, 2024, an increase of $12.7 million, or 0.2%, from December 31, 2023.

Bank-owned life insurance (“BOLI”) totaled $296.5 million at March 31, 2024, an increase of $40.4 million, or 15.8%, from December 31, 2023. The increase for the quarter was largely attributable to the completion of the BOLI restructure initiated in the prior comparative period.

Deposits were $5.21 billion at March 31, 2024, a decrease of $110.6 million, or 2.1%, from December 31, 2023. Excluding a decrease of $50.2 million in brokered certificates of deposits, deposits decreased $60.4 million, or 1.2%, from December 31, 2023. This decrease in non-brokered deposits was driven by a $48.4 million decline in retail certificates of deposits and a $15.7 million decline in consumer savings deposits, partially offset by growth in other deposit categories.

Borrowings were $1.72 billion at March 31, 2024, an increase of $55.1 million, or 3.3%, from December 31, 2023.

At March 31, 2024, the Company maintained available secured borrowing capacity of $1.81 billion, of which $1.47 billion was immediately accessible via in-place collateral and $336.7 million represented the market value of unpledged securities.



Earnings

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin contracted 5 basis point to 1.89% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The decrease for the quarter was driven by an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits and a decrease in the average balance of interest-earning assets, partially offset by a higher yield on interest-earning assets and a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing borrowings.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, net interest income decreased $1.5 million to $34.3 million from $35.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Included in net interest income for the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, was purchase accounting accretion of $734,000 and $640,000, and loan prepayment penalty income of $61,000 and $185,000.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income increased $20.2 million to income of $4.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, from a loss of $16.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to a pre-tax loss of $18.1 million related to the investment securities portfolio repositioning executed during the prior comparative period.

Income from BOLI increased $1.8 million to $3.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 from $1.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. BOLI income included a $631,000 non-recurring payment on one life insurance policy in the current period, while BOLI income was reduced by non-recurring exchange charges of $573,000 in the prior comparative period. Excluding these non-recurring items, BOLI income improved by $673,000 resulting from the previously mentioned BOLI restructure.

Loss on sale of loans was $712,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared to a gain on sale of loans of $104,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The loss in the current period was the result of the sale of three related nonperforming commercial real estate loans held-for-sale.



Non-Interest Expense

For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, non-interest expense decreased $708,000, or 2.4%, to $29.1 million from $29.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, primarily driven by a decrease in salary and benefits expense and other expense.

Salary and benefits expense decreased $371,000 primarily attributable to a non-recurring decrease of $679,000 in stock-based compensation, partially offset by an increase of $374,000 in payroll taxes associated with the start of the new calendar year.

Other expense decreased $522,000 primarily driven by a $637,000 decrease in OREO expense following the sale of the Company’s sole OREO asset, partially offset by an increase of $288,000 in the provision for credit losses on off balance sheet commitments.



Income Taxes

Income tax expense totaled $1.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared to $1.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in income tax expense was largely due to the discrete tax expense associated with the BOLI restructure recognized in the prior comparative period, partially offset by higher pre-tax income, due primarily to realized losses on the sale of securities in the prior comparative period.



Asset Quality

The balance of non-performing assets decreased $10.2 million to $39.5 million, or 0.50% of total assets, at March 31, 2024, from $49.8 million, or 0.63% of total assets, at December 31, 2023. This decrease was driven by the January 2024 sale of three related non-performing commercial real estate loans held-for-sale and the Company’s sole OREO asset.

Net charge-offs totaled $286,000, or 0.02% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $4.1 million, or 0.29% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $349,000, compared to $2.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The provision for credit loss expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was primarily driven by loan growth.

The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) was $44.9 million, or 0.78% of total loans, at March 31, 2024 and unchanged from December 31, 2023.

Capital

For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, book value per share increased $0.02, or 0.2%, to $13.18 while tangible book value per share increased $0.02, or 0.2%, to $9.87.

At March 31, 2024, total stockholders’ equity included after-tax net unrealized losses on securities available for sale of $95.0 million, partially offset by after-tax unrealized gains on derivatives of $31.3 million. After-tax net unrecognized losses on securities held to maturity of $11.4 million were not reflected in total stockholders’ equity.

At March 31, 2024, the Company’s tangible equity to tangible assets ratio equaled 8.34% and the regulatory capital ratios of both the Company and the Bank were in excess of the levels required by federal banking regulators to be classified as “well-capitalized” under regulatory guidelines.



This earnings release should be read in conjunction with Kearny Financial Corp.’s Q3 2024 Investor Presentation, a copy of which is available through the Investor Relations link located at the bottom of the page of our website at www.kearnybank.com and via a Current Report on Form 8-K on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, factors discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

Linked-Quarter Comparative Financial Analysis Kearny Financial Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Variance

or Change Variance

or Change Pct. Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 71,027 $ 73,860 $ (2,833 ) -3.8 % Securities available for sale 1,098,655 1,144,175 (45,520 ) -4.0 % Securities held to maturity 139,643 141,959 (2,316 ) -1.6 % Loans held-for-sale 4,117 14,030 (9,913 ) -70.7 % Loans receivable 5,758,336 5,745,629 12,707 0.2 % Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (44,930 ) (44,867 ) 63 0.1 % Net loans receivable 5,713,406 5,700,762 12,644 0.2 % Premises and equipment 45,053 45,928 (875 ) -1.9 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 81,347 83,372 (2,025 ) -2.4 % Accrued interest receivable 31,065 30,258 807 2.7 % Goodwill 210,895 210,895 — — % Core deposit intangible 2,057 2,189 (132 ) -6.0 % Bank owned life insurance 296,493 256,064 40,429 15.8 % Deferred income taxes, net 47,225 46,116 1,109 2.4 % Other real estate owned — 11,982 (11,982 ) -100.0 % Other assets 100,989 136,242 (35,253 ) -25.9 % Total assets $ 7,841,972 $ 7,897,832 $ (55,860 ) -0.7 % Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 586,089 $ 584,130 $ 1,959 0.3 % Interest-bearing 4,622,961 4,735,500 (112,539 ) -2.4 % Total deposits 5,209,050 5,319,630 (110,580 ) -2.1 % Borrowings 1,722,178 1,667,055 55,123 3.3 % Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 17,387 16,742 645 3.9 % Other liabilities 44,279 46,427 (2,148 ) -4.6 % Total liabilities 6,992,894 7,049,854 (56,960 ) -0.8 % Stockholders' Equity Common stock 644 645 (1 ) -0.2 % Paid-in capital 493,187 493,297 (110 ) — % Retained earnings 440,308 439,755 553 0.1 % Unearned ESOP shares (21,402 ) (21,889 ) 487 2.2 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (63,659 ) (63,830 ) 171 0.3 % Total stockholders' equity 849,078 847,978 1,100 0.1 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,841,972 $ 7,897,832 $ (55,860 ) -0.7 % Consolidated capital ratios Equity to assets 10.83 % 10.74 % 0.09 % Tangible equity to tangible assets(1) 8.34 % 8.26 % 0.08 % Share data Outstanding shares 64,437 64,445 (8 ) — % Book value per share $ 13.18 $ 13.16 $ 0.02 0.2 % Tangible book value per share(2) $ 9.87 $ 9.85 $ 0.02 0.2 %

___________________

(1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. (2) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.











Kearny Financial Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

(Unaudited) (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data)



Three Months Ended Variance

or Change

Variance

or Change Pct.

March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Interest income Loans $ 64,035 $ 63,384 $ 651 1.0 % Taxable investment securities 15,490 16,756 (1,266 ) -7.6 % Tax-exempt investment securities 85 84 1 1.2 % Other interest-earning assets 2,475 2,401 74 3.1 % Total interest income 82,085 82,625 (540 ) -0.7 % Interest expense Deposits 32,320 30,340 1,980 6.5 % Borrowings 15,446 16,446 (1,000 ) -6.1 % Total interest expense 47,766 46,786 980 2.1 % Net interest income 34,319 35,839 (1,520 ) -4.2 % Provision for credit losses 349 2,105 (1,756 ) -83.4 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 33,970 33,734 236 0.7 % Non-interest income Fees and service charges 657 624 33 5.3 % Loss on sale and call of securities — (18,135 ) 18,135 100.0 % (Loss) gain on sale of loans (712 ) 104 (816 ) -784.6 % Loss on other real estate owned — (974 ) 974 100.0 % Income from bank owned life insurance 3,039 1,162 1,877 161.5 % Electronic banking fees and charges 464 396 68 17.2 % Other income 755 811 (56 ) -6.9 % Total non-interest income 4,203 (16,012 ) 20,215 126.2 % Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 16,911 17,282 (371 ) -2.1 % Net occupancy expense of premises 2,863 2,674 189 7.1 % Equipment and systems 3,823 3,814 9 0.2 % Advertising and marketing 387 301 86 28.6 % Federal deposit insurance premium 1,429 1,495 (66 ) -4.4 % Directors' compensation 360 393 (33 ) -8.4 % Other expense 3,286 3,808 (522 ) -13.7 % Total non-interest expense 29,059 29,767 (708 ) -2.4 % Income (loss) before income taxes 9,114 (12,045 ) 21,159 175.7 % Income taxes 1,717 1,782 (65 ) -3.6 % Net income (loss) $ 7,397 $ (13,827 ) $ 21,224 153.5 % Net income (loss) per common share (EPS) Basic $ 0.12 $ (0.22 ) $ 0.34 Diluted $ 0.12 $ (0.22 ) $ 0.34 Dividends declared Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ — Cash dividends declared $ 6,844 $ 6,882 $ (38 ) Dividend payout ratio 92.5 % -49.8 % 142.3 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 62,205 62,299 (94 ) Diluted 62,211 62,367 (156 )









Kearny Financial Corp.

Average Balance Sheet Data

(Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands)



Three Months Ended Variance

or Change

Variance

or Change Pct.

March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 5,752,477 $ 5,726,321 $ 26,156 0.5 % Taxable investment securities 1,382,064 1,509,165 (127,101 ) -8.4 % Tax-exempt investment securities 14,614 15,025 (411 ) -2.7 % Other interest-earning assets 125,155 139,740 (14,585 ) -10.4 % Total interest-earning assets 7,274,310 7,390,251 (115,941 ) -1.6 % Non-interest-earning assets 577,411 554,335 23,076 4.2 % Total assets $ 7,851,721 $ 7,944,586 $ (92,865 ) -1.2 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 2,378,831 $ 2,301,169 $ 77,662 3.4 % Savings 635,226 664,926 (29,700 ) -4.5 % Certificates of deposit 1,705,513 1,824,316 (118,803 ) -6.5 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,719,570 4,790,411 (70,841 ) -1.5 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,428,801 1,513,497 (84,696 ) -5.6 % Other borrowings 210,989 142,283 68,706 48.3 % Total borrowings 1,639,790 1,655,780 (15,990 ) -1.0 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,359,360 6,446,191 (86,831 ) -1.3 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits 581,870 597,294 (15,424 ) -2.6 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 65,709 62,387 3,322 5.3 % Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 647,579 659,681 (12,102 ) -1.8 % Total liabilities 7,006,939 7,105,872 (98,933 ) -1.4 % Stockholders' equity 844,782 838,714 6,068 0.7 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,851,721 $ 7,944,586 $ (92,865 ) -1.2 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 114.39 % 114.65 % -0.26 % -0.2 %









Kearny Financial Corp.

Performance Ratio Highlights

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Variance

or Change

March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Average yield on interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale 4.45 % 4.43 % 0.02 % Taxable investment securities 4.48 % 4.44 % 0.04 % Tax-exempt investment securities(1) 2.32 % 2.25 % 0.07 % Other interest-earning assets 7.91 % 6.87 % 1.04 % Total interest-earning assets 4.51 % 4.47 % 0.04 % Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 3.08 % 2.91 % 0.17 % Savings 0.46 % 0.44 % 0.02 % Certificates of deposit 3.11 % 2.82 % 0.29 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2.74 % 2.53 % 0.21 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3.55 % 3.82 % -0.27 % Other borrowings 5.22 % 5.65 % -0.43 % Total borrowings 3.77 % 3.97 % -0.20 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.00 % 2.90 % 0.10 % Interest rate spread(2) 1.51 % 1.57 % -0.06 % Net interest margin(3) 1.89 % 1.94 % -0.05 % Non-interest income to average assets (annualized) 0.21 % -0.81 % 1.02 % Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized) 1.48 % 1.50 % -0.02 % Efficiency ratio(4) 75.43 % 150.13 % -74.70 % Return on average assets (annualized) 0.38 % -0.70 % 1.08 % Return on average equity (annualized) 3.50 % -6.59 % 10.09 % Return on average tangible equity (annualized)(5) 4.68 % -8.84 % 13.52 %

___________________

(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield. (2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. (5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.









Five-Quarter Financial Trend Analysis Kearny Financial Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 71,027 $ 73,860 $ 57,219 $ 70,515 $ 194,568 Securities available for sale 1,098,655 1,144,175 1,215,633 1,227,729 1,267,066 Securities held to maturity 139,643 141,959 143,730 146,465 149,764 Loans held-for-sale 4,117 14,030 3,934 9,591 5,401 Loans receivable 5,758,336 5,745,629 5,736,049 5,829,421 5,966,325 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (44,930 ) (44,867 ) (46,872 ) (48,734 ) (49,122 ) Net loans receivable 5,713,406 5,700,762 5,689,177 5,780,687 5,917,203 Premises and equipment 45,053 45,928 46,868 48,309 49,589 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 81,347 83,372 81,509 71,734 76,319 Accrued interest receivable 31,065 30,258 29,766 28,133 28,794 Goodwill 210,895 210,895 210,895 210,895 210,895 Core deposit intangible 2,057 2,189 2,323 2,457 2,590 Bank owned life insurance 296,493 256,064 294,491 292,825 291,220 Deferred income taxes, net 47,225 46,116 56,500 51,973 53,151 Other real estate owned — 11,982 12,956 12,956 13,410 Other assets 100,989 136,242 129,865 110,546 89,366 Total assets $ 7,841,972 $ 7,897,832 $ 7,974,866 $ 8,064,815 $ 8,349,336 Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 586,089 $ 584,130 $ 595,141 $ 609,999 $ 617,778 Interest-bearing 4,622,961 4,735,500 4,839,027 5,019,184 5,185,626 Total deposits 5,209,050 5,319,630 5,434,168 5,629,183 5,803,404 Borrowings 1,722,178 1,667,055 1,626,933 1,506,812 1,611,692 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 17,387 16,742 16,907 18,338 18,706 Other liabilities 44,279 46,427 47,324 41,198 49,304 Total liabilities 6,992,894 7,049,854 7,125,332 7,195,531 7,483,106 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 644 645 652 659 667 Paid-in capital 493,187 493,297 497,269 503,332 509,359 Retained earnings 440,308 439,755 460,464 457,611 452,605 Unearned ESOP shares (21,402 ) (21,889 ) (22,375 ) (22,862 ) (23,348 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (63,659 ) (63,830 ) (86,476 ) (69,456 ) (73,053 ) Total stockholders' equity 849,078 847,978 849,534 869,284 866,230 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,841,972 $ 7,897,832 $ 7,974,866 $ 8,064,815 $ 8,349,336 Consolidated capital ratios Equity to assets 10.83 % 10.74 % 10.65 % 10.78 % 10.37 % Tangible equity to tangible assets(1) 8.34 % 8.26 % 8.20 % 8.35 % 8.02 % Share data Outstanding shares 64,437 64,445 65,132 65,864 66,680 Book value per share $ 13.18 $ 13.16 $ 13.04 $ 13.20 $ 12.99 Tangible book value per share(2) $ 9.87 $ 9.85 $ 9.77 $ 9.96 $ 9.79

___________________

(1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. (2) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.







Kearny Financial Corp.

Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Loan portfolio composition: Commercial loans: Multi-family mortgage $ 2,645,195 $ 2,651,274 $ 2,699,151 $ 2,761,775 $ 2,835,852 Nonresidential mortgage 965,539 947,287 946,801 968,574 1,002,643 Commercial business 147,326 144,134 149,229 146,861 162,038 Construction 229,457 221,933 230,703 226,609 215,524 Total commercial loans 3,987,517 3,964,628 4,025,884 4,103,819 4,216,057 One- to four-family residential mortgage 1,741,644 1,746,065 1,689,051 1,700,559 1,713,343 Consumer loans: Home equity loans 42,731 43,517 42,896 43,549 44,376 Other consumer 3,198 2,728 2,644 2,549 2,592 Total consumer loans 45,929 46,245 45,540 46,098 46,968 Total loans, excluding yield adjustments 5,775,090 5,756,938 5,760,475 5,850,476 5,976,368 Unaccreted yield adjustments (16,754 ) (11,309 ) (24,426 ) (21,055 ) (10,043 ) Loans receivable, net of yield adjustments 5,758,336 5,745,629 5,736,049 5,829,421 5,966,325 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (44,930 ) (44,867 ) (46,872 ) (48,734 ) (49,122 ) Net loans receivable $ 5,713,406 $ 5,700,762 $ 5,689,177 $ 5,780,687 $ 5,917,203 Asset quality: Nonperforming assets: Accruing loans - 90 days and over past due $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Nonaccrual loans 39,546 28,089 37,912 42,627 44,026 Total nonperforming loans 39,546 28,089 37,912 42,627 44,026 Nonaccrual loans held-for-sale — 9,700 — — — Other real estate owned — 11,982 12,956 12,956 13,410 Total nonperforming assets $ 39,546 $ 49,771 $ 50,868 $ 55,583 $ 57,436 Nonperforming loans (% total loans) 0.69 % 0.49 % 0.66 % 0.73 % 0.74 % Nonperforming assets (% total assets) 0.50 % 0.63 % 0.64 % 0.69 % 0.69 % Classified loans $ 115,772 $ 94,676 $ 98,616 $ 93,526 $ 103,461 Allowance for credit losses on loans (ACL): ACL to total loans 0.78 % 0.78 % 0.81 % 0.83 % 0.82 % ACL to nonperforming loans 113.61 % 159.73 % 123.63 % 114.33 % 111.57 % Net charge-offs $ 286 $ 4,110 $ 2,107 $ 82 $ 206 Average net charge-off rate (annualized) 0.02 % 0.29 % 0.15 % 0.01 % 0.01 %









Kearny Financial Corp.

Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Funding composition: Deposits: Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 586,089 $ 584,130 $ 595,141 $ 609,999 $ 617,778 Interest-bearing demand 2,349,032 2,347,262 2,236,573 2,252,912 2,285,799 Savings 630,456 646,182 689,163 748,721 811,483 Certificates of deposit (retail) 1,235,261 1,283,676 1,300,382 1,377,028 1,327,343 Certificates of deposit (brokered and listing service) 408,212 458,380 612,909 640,523 761,001 Interest-bearing deposits 4,622,961 4,735,500 4,839,027 5,019,184 5,185,626 Total deposits 5,209,050 5,319,630 5,434,168 5,629,183 5,803,404 Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,357,178 1,432,055 1,456,933 1,281,812 1,156,692 Other borrowings 365,000 235,000 170,000 225,000 455,000 Total borrowings 1,722,178 1,667,055 1,626,933 1,506,812 1,611,692 Total funding $ 6,931,228 $ 6,986,685 $ 7,061,101 $ 7,135,995 $ 7,415,096 Loans as a % of deposits 109.8 % 107.4 % 104.8 % 102.9 % 102.1 % Deposits as a % of total funding 75.2 % 76.1 % 77.0 % 78.9 % 78.3 % Borrowings as a % of total funding 24.8 % 23.9 % 23.0 % 21.1 % 21.7 % Uninsured deposits: Uninsured deposits (reported)(1) $ 1,760,740 $ 1,813,122 $ 1,734,288 $ 1,771,416 $ 1,678,051 Uninsured deposits (adjusted)(2) $ 718,026 $ 694,510 $ 683,265 $ 710,377 $ 705,727

___________________

(1) Uninsured deposits of Kearny Bank.

(2) Uninsured deposits of Kearny Bank adjusted to exclude deposits of its wholly-owned subsidiary and holding company and collateralized deposits of state and local governments.







Kearny Financial Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Interest income Loans $ 64,035 $ 63,384 $ 62,769 $ 62,044 $ 60,172 Taxable investment securities 15,490 16,756 16,265 15,736 15,459 Tax-exempt investment securities 85 84 87 91 99 Other interest-earning assets 2,475 2,401 2,047 1,821 1,441 Total interest income 82,085 82,625 81,168 79,692 77,171 Interest expense Deposits 32,320 30,340 27,567 26,226 22,246 Borrowings 15,446 16,446 14,441 13,286 12,554 Total interest expense 47,766 46,786 42,008 39,512 34,800 Net interest income 34,319 35,839 39,160 40,180 42,371 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 349 2,105 245 (306 ) 451 Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 33,970 33,734 38,915 40,486 41,920 Non-interest income Fees and service charges 657 624 748 699 910 Loss on sale and call of securities — (18,135 ) — — — Gain (loss) on sale of loans (712 ) 104 215 199 (2,373 ) Loss on sale of other real estate owned — (974 ) — (139 ) — Income from bank owned life insurance 3,039 1,162 1,666 1,605 1,581 Electronic banking fees and charges 464 396 367 399 457 Other income 755 811 1,014 903 1,071 Total non-interest income 4,203 (16,012 ) 4,010 3,666 1,646 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 16,911 17,282 17,761 17,315 18,005 Net occupancy expense of premises 2,863 2,674 2,758 2,862 3,097 Equipment and systems 3,823 3,814 3,801 3,511 3,537 Advertising and marketing 387 301 228 231 413 Federal deposit insurance premium 1,429 1,495 1,524 1,455 1,546 Directors' compensation 360 393 393 345 340 Other expense 3,286 3,808 3,309 3,042 3,414 Total non-interest expense 29,059 29,767 29,774 28,761 30,352 Income (loss) before income taxes 9,114 (12,045 ) 13,151 15,391 13,214 Income taxes 1,717 1,782 3,309 3,378 2,902 Net income (loss) $ 7,397 $ (13,827 ) $ 9,842 $ 12,013 $ 10,312 Net income (loss) per common share (EPS) Basic $ 0.12 $ (0.22 ) $ 0.16 $ 0.19 $ 0.16 Diluted $ 0.12 $ (0.22 ) $ 0.16 $ 0.19 $ 0.16 Dividends declared Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 Cash dividends declared $ 6,844 $ 6,882 $ 6,989 $ 7,007 $ 7,196 Dividend payout ratio 92.5 % -49.8 % 71.0 % 58.3 % 69.8 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 62,205 62,299 63,014 63,667 64,769 Diluted 62,211 62,367 63,061 63,667 64,783









Kearny Financial Corp.

Average Balance Sheet Data

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended (Dollars in Thousands) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale $ 5,752,477 $ 5,726,321 $ 5,788,074 $ 5,932,541 $ 5,986,669 Taxable investment securities 1,382,064 1,509,165 1,516,393 1,529,582 1,558,222 Tax-exempt investment securities 14,614 15,025 15,483 16,346 17,663 Other interest-earning assets 125,155 139,740 130,829 128,158 131,682 Total interest-earning assets 7,274,310 7,390,251 7,450,779 7,606,627 7,694,236 Non-interest-earning assets 577,411 554,335 568,723 556,962 575,009 Total assets $ 7,851,721 $ 7,944,586 $ 8,019,502 $ 8,163,589 $ 8,269,245 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 2,378,831 $ 2,301,169 $ 2,245,831 $ 2,321,120 $ 2,363,762 Savings 635,226 664,926 719,508 774,854 858,673 Certificates of deposit 1,705,513 1,824,316 1,968,512 2,057,818 2,069,396 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,719,570 4,790,411 4,933,851 5,153,792 5,291,831 Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,428,801 1,513,497 1,386,473 1,374,316 1,402,269 Other borrowings 210,989 142,283 158,098 100,055 1,611 Total borrowings 1,639,790 1,655,780 1,544,571 1,474,371 1,403,880 Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,359,360 6,446,191 6,478,422 6,628,163 6,695,711 Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits 581,870 597,294 612,251 608,765 634,324 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 65,709 62,387 66,701 64,970 60,327 Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 647,579 659,681 678,952 673,735 694,651 Total liabilities 7,006,939 7,105,872 7,157,374 7,301,898 7,390,362 Stockholders' equity 844,782 838,714 862,128 861,691 878,883 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,851,721 $ 7,944,586 $ 8,019,502 $ 8,163,589 $ 8,269,245 Average interest-earning assets to average

interest-bearing liabilities 114.39 % 114.65 % 115.01 % 114.76 % 114.91 %









Kearny Financial Corp.

Performance Ratio Highlights Three Months Ended March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Average yield on interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale 4.45 % 4.43 % 4.34 % 4.18 % 4.02 % Taxable investment securities 4.48 % 4.44 % 4.29 % 4.12 % 3.97 % Tax-exempt investment securities(1) 2.32 % 2.25 % 2.25 % 2.23 % 2.23 % Other interest-earning assets 7.91 % 6.87 % 6.26 % 5.68 % 4.38 % Total interest-earning assets 4.51 % 4.47 % 4.36 % 4.19 % 4.01 % Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 3.08 % 2.91 % 2.58 % 2.38 % 2.01 % Savings 0.46 % 0.44 % 0.47 % 0.48 % 0.41 % Certificates of deposit 3.11 % 2.82 % 2.49 % 2.24 % 1.84 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2.74 % 2.53 % 2.23 % 2.04 % 1.68 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3.55 % 3.82 % 3.54 % 3.51 % 3.58 % Other borrowings 5.22 % 5.65 % 5.46 % 4.89 % 5.15 % Total borrowings 3.77 % 3.97 % 3.74 % 3.60 % 3.58 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.00 % 2.90 % 2.59 % 2.38 % 2.08 % Interest rate spread(2) 1.51 % 1.57 % 1.77 % 1.81 % 1.93 % Net interest margin(3) 1.89 % 1.94 % 2.10 % 2.11 % 2.20 % Non-interest income to average assets (annualized) 0.21 % -0.81 % 0.20 % 0.18 % 0.08 % Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized) 1.48 % 1.50 % 1.49 % 1.41 % 1.47 % Efficiency ratio(4) 75.43 % 150.13 % 68.97 % 65.60 % 68.96 % Return on average assets (annualized) 0.38 % -0.70 % 0.49 % 0.59 % 0.50 % Return on average equity (annualized) 3.50 % -6.59 % 4.57 % 5.58 % 4.69 % Return on average tangible equity (annualized)(5) 4.68 % -8.84 % 6.07 % 7.41 % 6.20 %

___________________

(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield. (2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. (5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.





The following tables provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) (as reported) and non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures provide additional information which allow readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.

Kearny Financial Corp.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Adjusted net income: Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 7,397 $ (13,827 ) $ 9,842 $ 12,013 $ 10,312 Non-recurring transactions - net of tax: Branch consolidation expenses — — — — 568 Net effect of sale and call of securities — 12,876 — — — Net effect of bank-owned life insurance restructure — 6,286 — — — Adjusted net income $ 7,397 $ 5,335 $ 9,842 $ 12,013 $ 10,880 Calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue: Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 7,397 $ (13,827 ) $ 9,842 $ 12,013 $ 10,312 Adjustments to net income (GAAP): Provision for income taxes 1,717 1,782 3,309 3,378 2,902 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 349 2,105 245 (306 ) 451 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 9,463 $ (9,940 ) $ 13,396 $ 15,085 $ 13,665 Adjusted earnings per share: Weighted average common shares - basic 62,205 62,299 63,014 63,667 64,769 Weighted average common shares - diluted 62,211 62,367 63,061 63,667 64,783 Earnings per share - basic (GAAP) $ 0.12 $ (0.22 ) $ 0.16 $ 0.19 $ 0.16 Earnings per share - diluted (GAAP) $ 0.12 $ (0.22 ) $ 0.16 $ 0.19 $ 0.16 Adjusted earnings per share - basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.12 $ 0.09 $ 0.16 $ 0.19 $ 0.17 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.12 $ 0.09 $ 0.16 $ 0.19 $ 0.17 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share: Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - basic

(non-GAAP) $ 0.15 $ (0.16 ) $ 0.21 $ 0.24 $ 0.21 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - diluted

(non-GAAP) $ 0.15 $ (0.16 ) $ 0.21 $ 0.24 $ 0.21 Adjusted return on average assets: Total average assets $ 7,851,721 $ 7,944,586 $ 8,019,502 $ 8,163,589 $ 8,269,245 Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.38 % -0.70 % 0.49 % 0.59 % 0.50 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.38 % 0.27 % 0.49 % 0.59 % 0.53 % Adjusted return on average equity: Total average equity $ 844,782 $ 838,714 $ 862,128 $ 861,691 $ 878,883 Return on average equity (GAAP) 3.50 % -6.59 % 4.57 % 5.58 % 4.69 % Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 3.50 % 2.54 % 4.57 % 5.58 % 4.95 %









Kearny Financial Corp.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Adjusted return on average tangible equity: Total average equity $ 844,782 $ 838,714 $ 862,128 $ 861,691 $ 878,883 Less: average goodwill (210,895 ) (210,895 ) (210,895 ) (210,895 ) (210,895 ) Less: average other intangible assets (2,138 ) (2,277 ) (2,411 ) (2,544 ) (2,683 ) Total average tangible equity $ 631,749 $ 625,542 $ 648,822 $ 648,252 $ 665,305 Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 4.68 % -8.84 % 6.07 % 7.41 % 6.20 % Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 4.68 % 3.41 % 6.07 % 7.41 % 6.54 % Adjusted non-interest expense ratio: Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 29,059 $ 29,767 $ 29,774 $ 28,761 $ 30,352 Non-recurring transactions: Branch consolidation expenses — — — — (800 ) Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 29,059 $ 29,767 $ 29,774 $ 28,761 $ 29,552 Non-interest expense ratio (GAAP) 1.48 % 1.50 % 1.49 % 1.41 % 1.47 % Adjusted non-interest expense ratio (non-GAAP) 1.48 % 1.50 % 1.49 % 1.41 % 1.43 % Adjusted efficiency ratio: Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 29,059 $ 29,767 $ 29,774 $ 28,761 $ 29,552 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 34,319 $ 35,839 $ 39,160 $ 40,180 $ 42,371 Total non-interest income (GAAP) 4,203 (16,012 ) 4,010 3,666 1,646 Non-recurring transactions: Net effect of sale and call of securities — 18,135 — — — Net effect of bank-owned life insurance restructure — 573 — — — Total revenue (non-GAAP) $ 38,522 $ 38,535 $ 43,170 $ 43,846 $ 44,017 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 75.43 % 150.13 % 68.97 % 65.60 % 68.96 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 75.43 % 77.25 % 68.97 % 65.60 % 67.14 %

