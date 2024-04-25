Clinical Communication & Collaboration Market is Expected to Reach $4.8 billion | MarketsandMarkets™
Chicago, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clinical Communication & Collaboration market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $2.6 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $4.8 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2024 to 2029 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™.
The market growth is driven by the rising demand for telehealth, focus on care coordination and continuity, cost reduction and operational efficiency, and patient-centric care models over the forecast period.
Clinical Communication & Collaboration Market Scope:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Revenue in 2024
|$2.6 billion
|Estimated Value by 2029
|$4.8 billion
|Growth Rate
|Poised to grow at a CAGR of 13.2%
|Market Size Available for
|2022–2029
|Forecast Period
|2024–2029
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD Billion)
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|Segments Covered
|Platform, Component, Deployment, Application, and End user
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East Africa
|Report Highlights
|Updated financial information / product portfolio of players
|Key Market Opportunity
|Growing opportunities in emerging markets
|Key Market Driver
|Advantages of clinical communication solutions in enhancing patient care and safety
Based on application, the clinical communication & collaboration market is segmented into lab & radiology communication, nurse communication, patient communication & emergency alerts, physician communication. The physician communication segment holds the largest market share in the clinical communication & collaboration market because of its indispensable role in patient care, complex decision-making processes, emphasis on patient safety, interdisciplinary collaboration, mobility requirements, regulatory compliance needs, and evolving healthcare landscape.
Based on end user, the clinical communication & collaboration market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, long-term care facilities, nursing centers and others. The hospitals & clinics dominated the segment in 2023. The growth of this segment is attributed to healthcare facilities operating within complex care environments, necessitating seamless communication among diverse stakeholders, including physicians, nurses, specialists, and support staff. Also, the sheer volume of patients treated in hospitals and large clinics amplifies the need for efficient communication and collaboration tools to manage workflows effectively.
The clinical communication & collaboration market is segmented into five major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America holds the largest share of the clinical communication & collaboration market in 2023. This is attributed to highly developed healthcare infrastructure, with advanced hospitals, clinics, and healthcare systems that prioritize the adoption of cutting-edge technologies. This environment fosters a fertile ground for the implementation of clinical communication & collaboration solutions, driving market growth. Also, North America is home to a large number of leading technology companies specializing in healthcare IT and communication solutions. These companies innovate continuously to address the evolving needs of healthcare providers, offering a wide array of sophisticated communication platforms tailored for clinical settings. Furthermore, regulatory requirements in North America, such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), mandate stringent standards for patient privacy and data security. As a result, healthcare organizations in the region prioritize investing in secure communication solutions that comply with these regulations, further driving market growth. Additionally, the region's cultural and linguistic diversity necessitates flexible communication platforms capable of accommodating various languages and communication preferences, further fueling demand for advanced solutions. Moreover, North America has a robust telehealth infrastructure, which gained significant traction, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, accelerating the adoption of telehealth-enabled communication platforms.
Clinical Communication & Collaboration market major players covered in the report, such as:
- Avaya LLC (US)
- Oracle (US)
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)
- Microsoft Corporation (US)
- Baxter International (Hillrom) (US)
- symplr (US)
- NEC Corporation (Japan)
- Spok Inc. (US)
- Vocera Communications (Stryker) (US)
- Ascom Holding AG (Switzerland)
- Everbridge (US)
- Hidden Brains InfoTech. (India)
- Imprivata, Inc. (US)
- CommuniCare Technology, Inc. d/b/a Pulsara (US)
- Mobile Heartbeat (C-HCA, Inc.) (US)
- OnPage. (US)
- HARRIS ONPOINT (US)
- Jive Software, LLC (US)
- TigerConnect (US)
- JCT Healthcare Pty Ltd. (Australia)
- Amplion (US)
- AndorHealth (US)
- PerfectServe, Inc. (US)
- QliqSOFT, Inc. (US)
- Connexall, GlobeStar Systems Inc. (Canada)
- and Among Others
The study categorizes the Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market based on platform, component, deployment, application, end user, at regional and global level.
Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market, by Platform
- Collaboration Platforms
- Messaging Platforms
- Voice Communication Platforms
- Others (Patient Engagement Platforms, Emergency Communication Systems)
Clincal Communication and Collaboration, by Component
- Hardware
- Badges
- Dedicated Desktop Computers
- Dedicated Smartphone & Tablets
- Android
- IOS
- Interactive Whiteboard
- Nurse Call Systems
- Two-Way Radios
- Voice-Over IP (VOIP) Handsets
- Wearable Communication Devices
- Workstation on Wheels (WOWS)
- Software
- Clinical Alerting & Notification
- Physician & Nurse Scheduling Systems
- Telehealth Platform
- Collaborative Care Platform
- Services
- Consulting & Training
- Implementation & Integration
- Support & Maintenance
Clinical Communication and Collaboration, by deployment
- On-premise model
- Cloud based model
Clinical Communication and Collaboration market, by application
- Lab & Radiology Communication
- Nurse Communication
- Patient Communication & Emergency Alerts
- Physician Communication
Clinical Communication and Collaboration market, by end-User
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Long-Term Care Facilities
- Nursing Centers
- Others (Maternity Care Centers & Fertility Centers, Trauma & Emergency Care Centers)
Clinical Communication and Collaboration market, by region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- RoE
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- RoAPAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC Countries
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Market Stakeholders:
- Clinical Communication and Collaboration Vendors
- Medical Device Manufacturers
- Alarm System Developers
- Technology Companies
- Government Bodies/Municipal Corporations
- Regulatory Bodies
- Healthcare Service Providers
- Clinical/Physician Centers
- Healthcare Professionals
- Health It Providers
- Healthcare Associations/Institutes
- Assisted Living Centers/Nursing Homes
- Ambulatory Care Centers
- Venture Capitalists
- Distributors And Resellers
- Maintenance And Support Service Providers
- Integration Service Providers
- Healthcare Payers
- Advocacy Groups
- Data Security and Privacy Experts
- Standards And Certification Organizations
- Investors And Financial Institutions
- Researchers And Academia
- Industry Associations and Trade Groups
- Consultancy Firms
- Market Analysts and Research Firms
Report Objectives:
- To define, describe, and forecast the global Clinical Communication and Collaboration market based on platform, component, deployment, application, end user, and region.
- To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the market growth
- To strategically analyze micro-markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall Clinical Communication and Collaboration market
- To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.
- To strategically analyze the market structure profile the key players of the Clinical Communication and Collaboration market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies.
- To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.
- To track and analyze competitive developments such as product launches and enhancements and investments, partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, expansions, agreements, sales contracts, and alliances in the Clinical Communication and Collaboration market during the forecast period.
