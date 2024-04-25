Phunware Sets First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call for Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

AUSTIN, Texas, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“Phunware” or “the Company”), the leading provider of patented wayfinding and mobile engagement solutions that enable brands to engage, manage and monetize anyone anywhere, will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 9, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.



Phunware management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, May 9, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in: 888-506-0062

International dial-in: 973-528-0011

Access Code: 694812

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at investors.phunware.com .

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through Thursday, May 23, 2024.

Toll-free replay number: 877-481-4010

International replay number: 919-882-2331

Replay ID: 50451

About Phunware, Inc.

Phunware’s mission is to foster an ecosystem where digital interactions enable a more engaged, interactive, and valuable experience for all stakeholders. We are redefining connectivity by ensuring the widespread adoption of our technologies amongst brands, mobile consumers, partners, digital asset holders, and market participants.

Phunware PR & Media Inquiries:

Christina Lockwood and Brenlyn Motlagh

Gateway Group, Inc.

Email: PHUN@gateway-grp.com

Phone: (949) 574-3860