The University of Roehampton Partners With FutureLearn to Deliver Online Degrees
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The University of Roehampton is delighted to announce the signing of a new strategic partnership with online education giants FutureLearn for the delivery of 100% online degrees.
Commencing with a suite of nine post-graduate business programmes from May 2024, and expanding across provisions, the partnership will enable students seeking online education to access Roehampton’s quality portfolio of future focused degrees.
The partnership agreement was signed today by Professor Jean-Noël Ezingeard, Vice-Chancellor at the University of Roehampton and Jo Johnson, Executive Chairman at FutureLearn.
Speaking at the signing, Professor Ezingeard said, “We are delighted to be working with FutureLearn to bring Roehampton’s degree programmes to wider audiences of learners seeking online study. At Roehampton we are committed to being a place where everyone can grow, and we look forward to supporting new learners to succeed on our programmes.”
Jo Johnson added, ‘With its close ties to industry, the University of Roehampton has a rich history of opening up access to education and I’m excited FutureLearn can now support those efforts globally through our strategic long-term partnership. Beginning with nine online business degrees that have the student experience and employability at their core, our shared vision is to broaden online delivery across the university, leveraging FutureLearn’s global reach and reputation.’
The initial nine programmes offered online are:
• MBA (CMI)
• MBA Healthcare Management
• MSc Global Business Management (CMI)
• MSc Project Management (APM)
• MSc Digital Marketing (IDM)
• MSc Global Financial Management (CMI)
• MSc Global Logistics & Supply Chain (CIPS)
• MSc Global Human Resource Management (CIPD)
• MSc Global Marketing (CIM)
For more information or to apply please visit the FutureLearn website.
University of Roehampton
The University of Roehampton, London, is an established international higher-education institution providing a high-quality learning and research experience with the aim of developing personal growth and driving social change.
The University has a proud and distinguished history dating back to the 1840s and it was one of the first institutions in the UK to admit women to its colleges of higher education. This tradition of commitment to equality continues to be part of the ethos of the University, which has one of the most diverse and thriving communities of students in the UK; its 14,000 student body includes international students from over 146 countries.
Today the University is renowned for its broad range of expertise across teacher training, business, psychology, social sciences, computing and human and life sciences, with world leading and internationally recognised research in these fields. The University is also expanding its course offering in nursing through their new Mary Seacole Health Innovation Centre and supporting the UK’s strategic journey to achieve net-zero by 2050 with the development of a new sustainable engineering and technology education centre (SETEC).
www.roehampton.ac.uk
For further information, please contact:
Richard Billinge / Hannah Badawi-Crook
