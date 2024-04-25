Special Envoy Zhai Jun of the Chinese Government on the Middle East Issue Holds Talks with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Bogdanov Mikhail Leonidovich

On April 24, 2024, Special Envoy Zhai Jun of the Chinese Government on the Middle East Issue held talks with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Bogdanov Mikhail Leonidovich in Moscow on the sidelines of the Consultations of Deputy Foreign Ministers/Special Envoys of BRICS Countries on the Middle East Affairs.

Zhai Jun said that coordinating positions on Middle East affairs between China and Russia is an important part of the comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era between the two countries. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Russia, and the Chinese side is ready to take this opportunity to work with the Russian side to implement the important common understandings reached by the two heads of state, further strengthen coordination and cooperation on Middle East affairs, and work together to promote peace and stability in the region as well as the political settlement of hotspot issues.

Bogdanov Mikhail Leonidovich said that Russia and China have long maintained good coordination and cooperation on Middle East affairs, reflecting the high level of the comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era. The Russian side is ready to work with the Chinese side to further strengthen strategic cooperation in the Middle East and contribute to the early realization of security and stability in the region.

The two sides also had an exchange of views on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and other regional hotspot issues.