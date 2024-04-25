Kimo Inc. Transitions to Public Company and Begins Trading on OTCQB Under Ticker Symbol KIMO

~ Listing Marks Significant Milestone as the Company Enters Next Phase of its Growth ~



HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimo Inc. (the “Company” or “Kimo”) (OTCQB: KIMO), a portfolio company dedicated to the distilling, refining, and creating premium spirits, ready-to-drink cocktails, and better-for-you beverages, has commenced trading of its Common B stock on the OTCQB Venture Market under the ticker symbol "KIMO." This marks a significant milestone for Kimo as it broadens its investor base and enhances market access for its valued stakeholders.

“We are delighted to begin trading, providing investors and consumers the opportunity to participate in our growth story," said James Walsh, CEO of Kimo Inc. "As consumers’ preference continues to shift away from beer and wine, Kimo’s products, most specifically our mezcal ‘ready-to-drink,’ are perfectly positioned to capitalize on our first mover advantage in the fastest growing sub-segment in spirits. Our strategic positioning is further supported by our manufacturing and sourcing advantages. Upon founding the Company in 2014, all execution has been rooted in intent, from our deliberately designed brand portfolio to our recent public listing. I am proud of the team’s execution that has led to this milestone, and I look forward to working hand in hand with our incredible team of operators and industry experts to expand our presence in the spirits industry."

The OTCQB Venture Market is recognized as a leading public market for early-stage and developing companies, offering enhanced visibility and liquidity. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and must undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Kimo Inc. listing on the OTCQB underscores its commitment to transparency and accessibility for investors.

Investors can now trade Kimo Inc. Common B shares through their preferred brokerage platform. For more information about Kimo Inc. and its premium offerings, please visit the company's website at www.kimospirits.com.

The Benchmark Company is the Company’s capital markets advisor. Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP is acting as legal counsel to the Company. DBB Mckennon is the Company’s accounting firm. MZ North America is Investor Relations for Kimo.

Kimo Inc. is a portfolio management company dedicated to the distilling, refining, and creating better-for-you premium beverages, both spirit-based and non-alcoholic. The company, through a series of acquisitions, has brought together a combination of entities that contribute to the creation of premium, better-for-you beverages, spirits, and cocktail brands. The company's mission is to deliver exceptional taste and unparalleled quality, appealing to discerning consumers and industry professionals alike. For more information, visit www.kimospirits.com.

