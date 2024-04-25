Theriva™ Biologics to Discuss the Trial Design for VIRAGE - a Phase 2b Clinical Study of Systemically Administered VCN-01 in Combination with Chemotherapy in Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma - at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO)…

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theriva™ Biologics (NYSE American: TOVX), a diversified clinical-stage company developing therapeutics designed to treat cancer and related diseases in areas of high unmet need, today announced that, based on the strength of the science and its relevance, VIRAGE - the Phase 2b randomized, open-label, placebo-controlled, multicenter clinical trial of systemically administered VCN-01 in combination with standard-of-care (SoC) chemotherapy (gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel) as a first line therapy for patients with newly-diagnosed metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) - has been accepted for presentation as a trial-in-progress poster at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, being held in Chicago, IL, from May 31-June 4.



ASCO Presentation Details

Title: VIRAGE: A Phase IIb, Open-label, Randomized Study of Nab-Paclitaxel and Gemcitabine plus/minus VCN-01 in Patients with Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer

01 June 2024, 1:30 PM-4:30 PM US CDT Abstract Number: TPS4210



About Theriva™ Biologics, Inc.

Theriva™ Biologics (NYSE American: TOVX), is a diversified clinical-stage company developing therapeutics designed to treat cancer and related diseases in areas of high unmet need. The Company is advancing a new oncolytic adenovirus platform designed for intravenous (IV), intravitreal and antitumoral delivery to trigger tumor cell death, improve access of co-administered cancer therapies to the tumor, and promote a robust and sustained anti-tumor response by the patient’s immune system. The Company’s lead candidates are: (1) VCN-01, an oncolytic adenovirus designed to replicate selectively and aggressively within tumor cells, and to degrade the tumor stroma barrier that serves as a significant physical and immunosuppressive barrier to cancer treatment; (2) SYN-004 (ribaxamase) which is designed to degrade certain commonly used IV beta-lactam antibiotics within the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to prevent microbiome damage, thereby limiting overgrowth of pathogenic organisms such as VRE (vancomycin resistant Enterococci) and reducing the incidence and severity of acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant (HCT) recipients; and (3) SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation of the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase (IAP) produced under cGMP conditions and intended to treat both local GI and systemic diseases. For more information, please visit Theriva Biologics’ website at www.therivabio.com.

